Styling 101: How to choose right shoes for every jeans type and take your OOTD to the next level

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe essential. This timeless piece is versatile and when styled well, it goes with every event and occasion. Denim jeans come in various styles and fittings, each carrying a unique vibe. To ace the perfect look, knowing which footwear complements your jeans is important. With simple styling, you can elevate a regular outfit into one that turns heads. Wearing the right footwear with the correct jeans style can change your styling game altogether.(Pinterest)

Wide leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans are paired with boots or loafers.(Pinterest)

Wide-leg jeans are designed to fit loosely, offering a relaxed silhouette from the thighs to the ankles. They are spacious and flared throughout, widening below the waist and expanding further towards the bottom for a comfortable, baggy look. To complement the baggy look, chunky footwear is opted. Style with chunky sneakers for a streetstyle, edgy vibe, or loafers for a more understated vibe. If you want to add height, wear a platform heel or booties. Chunky footwear goes well with wide-leg jeans adding more balance and visual weight for a cohesive look.

Straight fit jeans

Straight-fit jeans paired wth mary jane and sneakers. (Pinterest)

Straight jeans have a classic cut with a consistent width from the waist to the ankle. They don’t feature a dramatic flare or a snug fit. Straight-fit jeans can be either low-rise or high-rise, but all styles offer a natural, comfortable fit. Regular sneakers, especially Chuck Taylor sneakers, pair well with straight-fit jeans for a laid-back, casual look. To add height opt for heeled sandals to create a chic vibe, while pumps or ballet flats exude a more formal look. And Mary-Jane is perfect when you want to add a touch of dainty, feminine elegance to your everyday jeans.

Bootcut jeans

Open-toed heels elevate bootcut jeans.(Pinterest)

Bootcut jeans are high-waisted and snug around the hips and thighs, flaring and widening toward the bottom. The flare begins just below the knee, transitioning from a narrow to a wider leg. This style fuses both a snug and loose fit for a more glam denim look. To maximize the glam of bootcut jeans, opt for stiletto heels, pointed-toe heels, and open-toed wedges. Open-toed heels pair really well with bootcut jeans. The added height from heels enhances the chic appearance and prevents the flare from looking too overwhelming below the knee.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans are paired with ballerina flats and strappy heeled sandals.(Pinterest)

Skinny jeans are snug in their fitting and form-fitting appearance and are devoid of any kind of flare. Generally, it is crop, revealing the ankle. Go for low-rise footwear, like classic sneakers, ballerina flats, or lace-up flat sandals. And for heels, opt for strappy high-heeled sandals.

