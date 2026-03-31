Dubai 'bride covered in gold from head to toe' stuns internet: 'It can't be real gold, she would not be able to move'
A video featuring a ‘bride’ draped in what appears to be a solid gold ‘armour’ has set social media ablaze, leaving viewers caught between awe and skepticism.
A video featuring a woman draped from head to toe in what appears to be massive quantities of ‘gold’ has taken the internet by storm, leaving Instagram users divided over whether they are witnessing a lavish wedding tradition or a clever digital illusion. Also read | Watch 'gorgeous' Kashmiri woman transform into ‘a classic Malyali bride’
On March 30, the Instagram page Few Discovery, which highlights luxury and lifestyle in the UAE, shared a clip with the caption: "At this wedding in Dubai, the bride’s look, covered in gold from head to toe, instantly drew attention on social media." The video features Indonesian content creator Oleve Love, who also commented on the post, requesting credit for the footage.
Real gold or digital wizardry?
The sheer volume of the 'gold' — forming a crown, a heavy breastplate, a belt, and even intricate finger armour — has sparked a wave of scepticism. Many Instagram users pointed out the physical impossibility of wearing that much solid gold.
"It can't be real gold," one person noted, adding, "She would not be able to move at all. Must be gold plated or not gold at all." Another Instagram user said, "Wait, is this only for the video? Do you know the amount of gold in kilos and the cost? This must be some gold shop advertising."
Adding to the mystery, content creator Oleve Love posted a series of images on her own Instagram profile showing her wearing similar 'armour' made not just of gold-coloured plates, but also silver bars and gold bullion cards still in their plastic packaging. This led many to believe the 'bride' persona may be a staged creative project or a parody of the extreme opulence often associated with Gulf weddings.
Gold: The heart of Dubai weddings
While the authenticity of this specific 'suit of armour' remains unconfirmed, the fascination with it stems from Dubai's very real reputation as the 'City of Gold'. In many Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures prominent in Dubai, gold is more than just jewellery; it is a symbol of security, status, and a traditional gift for brides.
Gold often forms a significant part of the mahr (dowry) given to the bride. It is common for brides-to-be to spend days in the famous Deira Gold Souk selecting intricate bridal sets that can weigh several kilograms.
Whether this video depicts a record-breaking bridal look or a high-effort satire by a content creator, it has successfully reignited the global conversation about Dubai's love affair with the precious metal. For now, the 'gold bride' remains an internet enigma — shining bright, whether real or rendered.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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