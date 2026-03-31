Dubai 'bride covered in gold from head to toe' stuns internet: 'It can't be real gold, she would not be able to move'

On March 30, the Instagram page Few Discovery, which highlights luxury and lifestyle in the UAE, shared a clip with the caption: "At this wedding in Dubai , the bride’s look, covered in gold from head to toe, instantly drew attention on social media." The video features Indonesian content creator Oleve Love, who also commented on the post, requesting credit for the footage.

A video featuring a woman draped from head to toe in what appears to be massive quantities of ‘gold’ has taken the internet by storm, leaving Instagram users divided over whether they are witnessing a lavish wedding tradition or a clever digital illusion. Also read | Watch 'gorgeous' Kashmiri woman transform into ‘a classic Malyali bride’

Real gold or digital wizardry? The sheer volume of the 'gold' — forming a crown, a heavy breastplate, a belt, and even intricate finger armour — has sparked a wave of scepticism. Many Instagram users pointed out the physical impossibility of wearing that much solid gold.

"It can't be real gold," one person noted, adding, "She would not be able to move at all. Must be gold plated or not gold at all." Another Instagram user said, "Wait, is this only for the video? Do you know the amount of gold in kilos and the cost? This must be some gold shop advertising."

Adding to the mystery, content creator Oleve Love posted a series of images on her own Instagram profile showing her wearing similar 'armour' made not just of gold-coloured plates, but also silver bars and gold bullion cards still in their plastic packaging. This led many to believe the 'bride' persona may be a staged creative project or a parody of the extreme opulence often associated with Gulf weddings.