Earth, water and air personified

Couturier Amit Aggarwal’s collection, Metanoia, which literally means, “Change in one’s way of life resulting from penitence or spiritual conversion,” and that’s exactly what the virtual couture presentation showcased.

The fashion film showcased for India Couture Week 2021, presented by Fashion Design Council of India, in association with Hindustan Times, was the designer’s personal story of resurgence, as he talks about rekindling the experience of the long lost touch of three natural and fundamental elements- earth, water and air.

Model in Amit Aggarwal’s couture collection

The virtual show starts with a compelling question, “Are you alive?” and coming out of a pandemic, atleast physically alive, makes it hard to not introspect. Regardless, the daunting questions follows a narrative; narrated and written by the designer himself, in perfect harmony of the ensembles coming to life with the screenplay. The show was divided in three segments, being dedicated to each element separately.

Model in Amit Aggarwal’s couture collection

Aggarwal, known for his metallic polymers and intricate pleating, remains true to his design lexicon. Along with which Aggarwal also uses, intricate materials like glass fibre, raffia palm and optic fibre in the garments. Architecturally structured pieces, flows on the body like fluid. The collection is also shot at an equally beautiful location, justifying the narrative and the ensembles. The avant-garde couture pieces, compliments the editorial styling for the fashion film.

The collection features unique and artistic styles and silhouettes. The colour palette remains the designer’s statement, from sage, forest green, fuchsia to eggplant and indigo. Colours remain muted and matt, to let the silhouettes do the talking.

Model in Amit Aggarwal’s couture collection

Shaking us out of the pandemic gloom, the collection is a breath of fresh air. Aggarwal’s girl knows what she wants, where she has come from and where she is going, and it’s evident from the collection. From embellished lehengas, sarees, statement gowns to flowly glistening capes, the collection had everything for everyone.