Emmy Awards 2024: Pregnant Suki Waterhouse stuns in open-back red Valentino gown; reveals had fix it to 'fit the bump'

Suki Waterhouse also attended the Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 tonight at the Peacock Theater at LA LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The singer, actor, and songwriter embraced pregnancy fashion in an open-back gown custom-designed for her by the luxury fashion house of Valentino. Suki, who is engaged to Robert Pattinson and is expecting their first child together, even revealed the styling process of her red-carpet look at the Emmys. Read all about the pregnant singer's Emmys look inside. Suki Waterhouse attends the Emmy Awards 2024 in a red Valentino gown. (AP, Instagram)

Suki Waterhouse wears a Valentino gown at Emmy Awards 2024

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Suki Waterhouse walked the 'grey' carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards in a Valentino bright red gown. The ensemble is from the Italian luxury fashion house's Spring 2023 Couture collection. In an interview with E! on the red carpet, Suki revealed that the dress was redesigned to fit her body. She said, “I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn't even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does and I'm really happy that it worked.”

Suki Waterhouse poses at the Emmy Awards 2024 grey carpet. (AP, Instagram)

Coming to the design elements of the Valentino look, the bright red gown has an open back detail, a column bodice, spaghetti shoulder straps and ribbons cinching the outfit, a bow embroidered on the front, a voluminous skirt with pleated details, a floor-length hem, pockets on the sides, and a long train at the back.

Suki accessorised the red column gown with diamond jewels, including star-shaped earrings and a chic bracelet. Lastly, high heels, centre-parted open locks with messy waves, black winged eyeliner, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base rounded off the styling with the ensemble.