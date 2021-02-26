Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani is taking fashionistas back to the 1980s for his fall Emporio Armani line, nodding to the era's bright colours in his latest creations at Milan Fashion Week.
The veteran designer, affectionately called "King Giorgio" in his native Italy, presented plenty of hot pink and purple creations, high-waisted trousers and chunky jewellery in the autumn/winter 2021-2022 collection called "In the mood for pop".
In a video presented at the virtual Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, models wore wide-leg trousers with suspenders, velvet jumpsuits and round-shouldered jackets and coats, some with boule buttons, others with shiny patterns.
Against a backdrop of the brand's name lit up in colourful neon signs, models strutted down the catwalk to the sound of club music.
Black outfits had flashes of hot pink and purple appearing on jumpers, jackets, trousers, gloves and necklaces.
The 86-year-old put prints and embroidery on black dresses. Black evening gowns came in velvet or shimmered with sequins.
For men, there were loose trouser suits in black and grey, chunky knits and relaxed casual wear.
Trousers were turned up at the bottom and blazers came without collars. For the evening, Armani presented black velvet suits.
Milan Fashion Week is a virtual event this season with designers sharing videos of their presentations on a digital platform instead of hosting the usual buzzing catwalk shows due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Armani will present his main Giorgio Armani line on Saturday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
