Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
The summer body flaunting months are here and television sensation Erica Fernandes is perfect fashion inspiration to take style cues from while she is currently slaying at the Maldives. From enjoying a floating breakfast in the pool to swinging over the turquoise ocean waters, Erica raised the bar of sartorial elegance with each look she served and the fashion police was on immediate alert.
Taking to her social media handle, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star flooded the Internet with a slew of her fashion forward pictures and fans were in for a treat. In one set of recent pictures, the diva is seen donning a powder blue bodysuit that came with undaunted neckline and sported slit layering.
Flaunting a cutting-edge silhouette in her chic avatar, Erica let the ensemble do the maximum talking and pulling back her hair into a top knot. Accessorising her look with a pair of vibrant glass beadwork earrings from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika, Erica was seen striking sultry poses in beach waters, while enjoying a swing ride over the waves or while lying idle and scrolling through her phone.
Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Erica amped up the hotness quotient with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Sunkissed to perfection (sic)” and “Beach Pls (sic).”
In her latest set of holiday pictures, the actor was seen donning an acid wash bustier teamed with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high front slit. Soaking up the sun with feet sporting white beach sand, Erica stuck to the top-knot hairstyle and dab of pink lipstick as she accessorised her look with a pair of funky earrings from multi-designer jewellery store, Minerali and a delicate bracelet.
The powder blue bodysuit is credited to Generation of Gold collection of Indian fashion designer Babita Malkani’s eponymous label that boasts of bold, confident and sophisticated contemporary luxury wear which not only is rooted in culture but is also forward in design. The ensemble originally costs ₹27,500 on her designer website.
On the other hand, the acid wash bustier and skirt is from Indian brand, Guni Sahni Label, that prides in contemporary designs with niche embroideries. Erica Fernandes was styled by celebrity stylist Shrushti Gupta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
- Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost
- Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheer for sheer this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing can dull your sparkle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall
- Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?
- Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever
- For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have
- Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s knotty affair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox