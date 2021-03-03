Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt

The summer body flaunting months are here and television sensation Erica Fernandes is perfect fashion inspiration to take style cues from while she is currently slaying at the Maldives. From enjoying a floating breakfast in the pool to swinging over the turquoise ocean waters, Erica raised the bar of sartorial elegance with each look she served and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Taking to her social media handle, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star flooded the Internet with a slew of her fashion forward pictures and fans were in for a treat. In one set of recent pictures, the diva is seen donning a powder blue bodysuit that came with undaunted neckline and sported slit layering.

Flaunting a cutting-edge silhouette in her chic avatar, Erica let the ensemble do the maximum talking and pulling back her hair into a top knot. Accessorising her look with a pair of vibrant glass beadwork earrings from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika, Erica was seen striking sultry poses in beach waters, while enjoying a swing ride over the waves or while lying idle and scrolling through her phone.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Erica amped up the hotness quotient with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Sunkissed to perfection (sic)” and “Beach Pls (sic).”

In her latest set of holiday pictures, the actor was seen donning an acid wash bustier teamed with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high front slit. Soaking up the sun with feet sporting white beach sand, Erica stuck to the top-knot hairstyle and dab of pink lipstick as she accessorised her look with a pair of funky earrings from multi-designer jewellery store, Minerali and a delicate bracelet.

The powder blue bodysuit is credited to Generation of Gold collection of Indian fashion designer Babita Malkani’s eponymous label that boasts of bold, confident and sophisticated contemporary luxury wear which not only is rooted in culture but is also forward in design. The ensemble originally costs ₹27,500 on her designer website.

Erica Fernandes powder blue bodysuit from Babita Malkani’s eponymous label(babitam.com)

On the other hand, the acid wash bustier and skirt is from Indian brand, Guni Sahni Label, that prides in contemporary designs with niche embroideries. Erica Fernandes was styled by celebrity stylist Shrushti Gupta.

