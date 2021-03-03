IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
fashion

Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt

  • Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST

The summer body flaunting months are here and television sensation Erica Fernandes is perfect fashion inspiration to take style cues from while she is currently slaying at the Maldives. From enjoying a floating breakfast in the pool to swinging over the turquoise ocean waters, Erica raised the bar of sartorial elegance with each look she served and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Taking to her social media handle, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star flooded the Internet with a slew of her fashion forward pictures and fans were in for a treat. In one set of recent pictures, the diva is seen donning a powder blue bodysuit that came with undaunted neckline and sported slit layering.

Flaunting a cutting-edge silhouette in her chic avatar, Erica let the ensemble do the maximum talking and pulling back her hair into a top knot. Accessorising her look with a pair of vibrant glass beadwork earrings from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika, Erica was seen striking sultry poses in beach waters, while enjoying a swing ride over the waves or while lying idle and scrolling through her phone.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Erica amped up the hotness quotient with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Sunkissed to perfection (sic)” and “Beach Pls (sic).”

In her latest set of holiday pictures, the actor was seen donning an acid wash bustier teamed with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high front slit. Soaking up the sun with feet sporting white beach sand, Erica stuck to the top-knot hairstyle and dab of pink lipstick as she accessorised her look with a pair of funky earrings from multi-designer jewellery store, Minerali and a delicate bracelet.

The powder blue bodysuit is credited to Generation of Gold collection of Indian fashion designer Babita Malkani’s eponymous label that boasts of bold, confident and sophisticated contemporary luxury wear which not only is rooted in culture but is also forward in design. The ensemble originally costs 27,500 on her designer website.

Erica Fernandes powder blue bodysuit from Babita Malkani’s eponymous label(babitam.com)
Erica Fernandes powder blue bodysuit from Babita Malkani’s eponymous label(babitam.com)

On the other hand, the acid wash bustier and skirt is from Indian brand, Guni Sahni Label, that prides in contemporary designs with niche embroideries. Erica Fernandes was styled by celebrity stylist Shrushti Gupta.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
erica fernandes erica fernandes maldives bodysuit maldives skirt acid wash fashion trends fashion goal fashion and trends fashion style goal style trends babita malkani kasautii zindagii kay 2
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and thanked designer Manish Malhotra for the stunning outfit she donned for Roohi's latest musical offering, Nadiyon Paar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
fashion

Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST
With Indian fashion slowly finding its feet post Covid, the news of the Delhi-Mumbai alliance couldn’t have come at a better time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
fashion

Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
fashion

Cheer for sheer this season

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
From see-through tops, to sheer-panelled dresses and embroidered layering options, fashion weeks this year seem to be in love with ever-evolving sheer fabrics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
fashion

Nothing can dull your sparkle

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST
After a phase of sartorial lethargy, it’s time to raise a toast to fairytale-esque glamour. Shimmer and shine, ladies!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
fashion

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to Princess Diana by the late princess's bracelet. It is the same bracelet that Prince Harry took two stones to have Meghan's engagement ring made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
fashion

Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week

AP, Milan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter wrapped a nearly all-digital edition on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan and Sara Vaisoha(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared several photos to her feed and stories of her taking in the tastes and sights of the stunning Pink City.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari in a knotted ensemble by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/PinkPorcupine)
Aditi Rao Hydari in a knotted ensemble by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/PinkPorcupine)
fashion

Bollywood’s knotty affair 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Bralettes with knot accents have been seen on the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F of late. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP