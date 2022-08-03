Fashion tips: Men's styles that stand out in Autumn-Winter 2022

Fall and winter are the season to pack away the swim shorts, sun loungers and suitcases and embrace cosy fashion basics like pairing cool-weather tops or oversize blazers or chunky knits with warm-weather bottoms while bringing pout the turtleneck sweaters, shearling jackets and corduroy pants. To help you men transition your wardrobe to the colder months, we got some fashion experts on board to sort the style dilemmas that are brought with this awkward in-between period and reveal some must-haves for men that will stand out in Autumn-Winter 2022.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Satyen Momaya, CEO India at Celio, highlighted that the trends for AW collection include, “Trendy options with comfortable silhouettes keeping the fashion quotient intact, unique and innovative fabric blends and weaves and design innovation in line with the trend and cater to the multiple needs of the men's wardrobe.”

According to him, the dominant trends being seen and incorporated in collection for Autumn Winter are:

1. Winter wear - Sweaters are always the staple product along with the normal light sweaters we are expecting , textured, heavier sweaters to be the new trend with a vibrant colour palette.

2. Varsity jackets - Denim hoody jackets seem to be really catching up along with more earthy and dark brown shares of the Sherpa jackets along with the heavy parka and the reversible jackets and light puff jackets.

3. Pants -

a) Drawstring pants and joggers are the new gold standard in pants and the trouser category

b) Jeans are only gaining more momentum – Bigger offering in the relax/regular, straight and straight slim, also sustainability is stepped up considerably right from the cotton used to the manufacturing process including the dyes used etc. Also the heavy Canadian tuxedo look with the denim jacket, shirt and bottom.

4. Shirts - Go for shirt range that offer a unique blend of weaves from grindle to pinpoint oxford, waffle and knits. The over-shirts range is best suited for any casual occasion. From the soft hand feel of lyocell fabric, the shirts range will find a place in every man’s wardrobe.

In short, he pointed out that blue indigo denim, denim jacket, denim shirt, over shirt, leather boots, turtleneck sweaters and a drawstring pant/jogger are must-haves for men in Autumn-Winter 2022.

Shaan Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Freakins, shared, “The stand out trends for the Autumn-Winter 2022 include knits with bold, geometric prints and tailored knitwear. Leather has been a constant staple for the season but experimentation with leather is trending this year.” According to her, “The must-haves for Autumn Winter 2022 for men include leather clothing - be it jackets, pants, vests. Vintage and colourful varsity jackets are a must-have for this season. Sleek turtlenecks are an evergreen versatile and classic style.”