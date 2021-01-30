Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Billowing sleeves, extravagant hemlines, rich embroidery and complex, intriguing silhouettes spell the 18th century fashion glam which ignites fashion mechanics of desire, imagery and aspiration in a neo-vintage era, as portrayed in shows that have taken over OTT platforms. The Crown season 4, Enola Holmes and Bridgeton that aired during the past year evoked wardrobe envy as we binged watched these shows and movies. The sleeves, silhouettes and cuts stand out, emblematic of the 18th century fashion which triggers a vintage nostalgia and transports us back in time.
Designers say such a fashion showcase is inspiring and aspirational. “One has always been fascinated by history, and we see a beautiful revival of the past taking place. There’s a celebration of excess and extravagance in these shows that brings in a sense of warmth and comfort,” says designer Rina Dhaka. After a phase of dressing up sloppily in the pandemic, there will be a shift towards aspirational fashion, and these shows have surely showed us the way, says Dhaka. But why so much love for vintage fashion? “Period dramas reflect our history and mostly are Opulent. Their attraction is about being authentic to the timeline. Vintage styles and specific era / decade/ season driven curated looks excites people as they are intriguing and inspirational. I really love the intricate, yet elegant Neapolitan styles of the regency era shown in Bridgeton. They were sophisticated, stylish and beautifully put together,” explains designer Neeta Lulla. According to designers what really is exciting is to see how pop culture reflects the choices of modern-day dressing. “The reach to Global audience and it’s interesting to see how people recreate looks with their own wardrobes. To get the authentic-ness of minute details is the trickiest part. To recreate the magic, you need to the era inside out and research is the key foundation for such projects,” says designer Neha Gupta.
Designers with a curator’s eye for splicing past and present are adding reality to the garments when they design for these shows. Designer Nachiket Barve says it is a challenging process but enriching. “There is a lot that has changed since that era, so sometimes we need to make textiles and fabrics from scratch, one needs to research well and decode the looks, however when they are finalised and we see them onscreen they make you feel enriching,” says Barve who himself worked on a period drama which took him months of research. Adding on Lulla says, “To recreate authentic original looking looks are most tiresome. Not only getting the right texture of the fabric, motif research and colour palette all contributes to render the perfect look.” But what is important according to designer Masumi R. Mewawalla, that we talk to the audience through fashion. “It’s as crucial a part as you re-create the history and represent how life was like in those times and bring it across the ages,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion’s rediscovered appetite for vintage couture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewellery edit: We have our eyes on these
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's better half Grimes gives 8-month-old son 'viking'-inspired haircut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Freaking out': Priyanka Chopra opens up about wardrobe malfunction at Cannes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts washboard abs in white crop top and blue jeans combo
- Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get the Bernie look, or something like it, with Vermont knitter's mittens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
- For a recent photo shoot, Madhuri Dixit donned a stunning yellow anarkali suit worth ₹65k and looked breathtaking. The diva took the ethnic look quotient up a notch in her ensemble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra in ₹20k sheer sweater gives the perfect winter date night look
- For her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous turtle-neck sweater with a sexy twist. We think it is the perfect date night look for the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan keeps cosy in hoodie and socks while dreaming of sarso ka saag
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from a shoot in which the actor can be seen braving the chilly weather in an oversized hoodie and a pair of knee-length socks. Sara's entire outfit is worth ₹11k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjana Sanghi’s sheer black floral gown is perfect to set date night on fire
- Looking for an alluring outfit to amp up the hotness quotient on date night with bae this weekend? Sanjana Sanghi got you sorted after sizzling up an awards function in a floral detailed black gown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in ₹10k dress
- During her recent Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput wore a stunning monochrome drape dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous TV show Schitt's Creek.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan chooses power suit and bold eyeliner to make statement at awards night
- For a recent awards night, Hina Khan donned a bold power suit and teamed it with a peppy glam look. The fashionista who is known for her fabulous sartorial picks left her fans swooning over her outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat
- ‘Painting the town red’ with her sartorial elegance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made ‘co-ord moves in Bhaane’ and Victoria Beckham’s overcoat while strolling down a Notting Hill street in London. Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Dawn of timeless chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox