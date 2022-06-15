Festival fashion is back with a bang

Music festivals are soothing for the soul with its non-stop energy and shows from your favourite artists. It is also the place to check out fun and quirky fashion moments.

A textbook example of festival style is all about expressing your personality, and there is no right or wrong way to dress as long as you are loving your pick and it feels comfortable. Read on to find plenty of style inspiration to recreate and channel an upcoming music festival sartorially with ease.

Dropping sunshine

(Photo: Instagram)

Take cues from fashion blogger Juhi Godambe and bring some playful and happy sunshine vibes to the fest in a top-to-toe yellow look. Opt for a yellow co-ord set featuring a bikini top and high-waisted sequined pants and style it with a festival must-have element: a bandana in the same hue!

Marble trouble

(Photo: Instagram)

For a comfort festive style, take inspiration from tennis player Genie Bouchard and her sister Beatrice Bouchard to keep it on trend. Channel your inner powerpuff girl and stand out with a matching co-ord set in marble print with your bff. Finish off in Gen-Z style with a baguette bag, chunky sneakers and tinted sunglasses.

Paint the day red

(Photo: Instagram)

In sync with the free-spirited festival, defy the heat in a light ensemble like fashion blogger Riya Jain. Make a statement in a red co-ord set comprising a bralette, a draped skirt and a cape to exude the fun vibe. Added flair came in the form of gladiator strappy stilettos.

Boho-chic soul

(Photo: Instagram)

If you are aiming for a boho-chic festival style, pick a flowing white dress or crochet jumpsuit with side cut-outs like model Alessandra Ambrosio. With a pink fringed bag, layered jewelry and a see-through sartorial style, embrace the carefree vibe.

Sheer killer

(Photo: Instagram)

Festival staples, sheer or see-through pieces will work well for a day-to-night look. Think a mesh dress over a bikini set for the day event and opt for a sheer skirt with a thigh slit to layer up for the night, like fashion blogger Aashna Shroff. Cap off the look on an edgy note with a pair of black boots.