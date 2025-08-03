Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Format shirts under 1000: Check out these top 8 stylish picks for men on a budget!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Grab stylish formal shirts from Allen Solly, Peter England and more and ace the work-wear look. Dress sharp for less!

Our Picks

Looking to update your formal wardrobe without splurging? Amazon offers top-rated formal shirts from brands like Raymond, Van Heusen, Peter England, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, and Scott; all under one roof and up to 80% off. These shirts combine crisp tailoring, breathable fabrics, and on-trend cuts, perfect for Indian workplace and event dressing.

Format shirts under ₹1000: Check out these top 8 picks on a budget!(Pexels)
Format shirts under 1000: Check out these top 8 picks on a budget!(Pexels)

Top 8 formal shirts under 1000:

1.

Raymond Men Slim Fit Structure Pattern Pure Cotton Shirt
Made from 100% cotton with a refined structure pattern, this Raymond slim-fit shirt features a semi cutaway collar and full sleeves. The fabric is breathable and durable, ideal for long workdays or smart-casual dinners.

Perfect for: Boardroom meetings and office formal wear.

2.

Van Heusen Solid Premium Cotton Slim Fit Shirt
Constructed from premium cotton, this Van Heusen shirt offers a slim silhouette with breathable soft fabric. The full sleeves and minimal design make it a versatile staple for daily professional wear.

Perfect for: Daily office commute and client interactions.

3.

Peter England Striped Slim Fit Oxford Weave Shirt
This striped slim-fit shirt comes in a cotton-rich Oxford weave, giving it texture and polished looks. It features a smart collar and fine stripes—ideal for semiformal setups with trousers or blazers.

Perfect for: Team presentations and formal lunches.

4.

Park Avenue Slim Fit Checks Pattern Shirt
A smart casual pick with a checkered print and semi cutaway collar. The pure cotton fabric and tailored slim fit give it an upscale look suitable for small gatherings or dressy casual events.

Perfect for: Weekend boardroom meets or business casual Fridays.

5.

Louis Philippe Over-Dyed Solid Slim Fit Shirt
Featuring a washed, over-dyed effect and soft hand feel, this slim-fit Louis Philippe shirt blends contemporary design with traditional tailoring. The subtle sheen and relaxed finish make it ideal for semi-formal evenings.

Perfect for: Dinner meetings and festive meetups.

6.

Peter England Everyday Solid Slim Fit Shirt
Clean and simple in design, this solid white shirt by Peter England is a must-have staple. The cotton-rich fabric and slim fit ensure you look crisp and professional all day.

Perfect for: Crisp interview-ready or everyday formal attire.

7.

Allen Solly Cotton Plain Slim Fit Shirt
A pocket-friendly pick, this Allen Solly slim-fit shirt delivers comfort and structure. With full sleeves and a well-balanced fit, it’s great for younger professionals and freshers.

Perfect for: Entry-level corporate wear or casual business days.

8.

Scott International Wrinkle-Free Cotton Shirt
Tailored with wrinkle-resistant cotton and a regular fit, this Scott International shirt is excellent for travel, long shifts, or meetings with back-to-back schedules.

Perfect for: Travelers and busy professionals.

From boardroom-ready whites to textured patterns and refined dyed tones, these discounted shirts offer timeless style at pricing that’s hard to beat. Whether you’re dressing for a presentation, interview, or everyday office vibes, these picks allow you to look sharp without breaking the bank.

Format shirts under ₹1000: Check out these top 8 picks on a budget! FAQs

  • Are these shirts true to size?

    Most brands provide detailed size charts. Raymond, Peter England, and Van Heusen typically fit true to size, while Scott International designs cater to a more relaxed fit.

  • Are there additional combo or multi-buy discounts?

    During the sale, many listings offer combo discounts such as "Buy 2, Get 10% Extra Off" or branded shirt packs. Check each listing for eligibility.

  • Can I return the shirt if it doesn’t fit?

    Yes, Amazon usually offers a 10–15 day return or exchange window for apparel items. Confirm on the specific product page.

  • What kind of fabrics are included in this selection?

    These shirts use premium cotton, cotton blends, Oxford weave, and wrinkle-free finishes. Expect breathable and easy-care materials.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

