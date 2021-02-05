Gigi Hadid reveals post-pregnancy skincare and love for drugstore products
- Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her post-pregnancy skincare routine and the beauty secrets that she swears by in a new video. From applying toothpaste on spots in the night to using a lip balm before starting her makeup, she gave a lot of tips.
Aren’t we always curious about the skincare and haircare routines of divas that look exceptional all the time? Well, supermodel Gigi Hadid recently shared her skincare routine that she has been following post-pregnancy, some secrets to healthy skin along with a quick makeup look with her fans and they cannot keep calm.
During an interview with Vogue, the new-mommy revealed her beauty secrets. The clip started with Gigi talking about shifting to natural skincare products during her pregnancy. Most of her summer products were made with olive tree extracts, but with the onset of winter, she shifted to a thicker moisturiser as especially, during the chilly weather, her skin gets very dry.
In the video, after washing her face, Gigi applied a moisturiser which she teamed with a serum. Gigi also mentioned that she is a fan of drugstore makeup. She is not really into expensive skincare products and her pocket-friendly products work wonders whenever she walks the ramps during a fashion week. The new-mommy even said that she learned how to do extractions on her face on her own and never had a facial.
A tip that she shared was that she puts toothpaste on spots at night and it dries it out till the morning. That was not all, she also told her followers to apply a lip balm before starting the makeup so that it can nourish the lips till the time you have to apply lipstick.
For her makeup, she started by putting drops of primer, highlighter and foundation on her face and mixed them in using her fingers. She then applied the concealer and let it sit for a bit and while that happened, she filled in her brows. Once she was done with that, she went back to her concealer and tapped on it to blend it in. For the next step, she applied the pressed powder after which Gigi contoured her face.
She finally opted for a subtle eyeshadow and completed the look with some mascara, lipstick and blush. She ended the clip by saying that she is not a pro and it has only been four months since she gave birth to her daughter Khai but she thinks that all moms should try to focus on taking time for themselves.
