Golden Globes: Crown actor Emma Corrin's Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns
Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series at the award show. Taking to her Instagram the 25-year-old actor posted photos and videos of herself celebrating her win and she can be seen playing around with balloons and confetti as she sat on top of a sofa, her legs on the seat, wearing a brown coloured suit and white sneakers. As for the award ceremony, the young actor changed into a black and white full-sleeved customised Miu Miu gown. The gown had exaggerated ruffles on the neckline in white fabric, Emma had a tear drawn on her face that had very little make-up except for her eye that were highlighted with plenty of mascara, giving the actor a very Twiggy-ish look. Emma had her short hair neatly parted on the side and gelled into place, and she wore diamond and emerald earrings to complete the look which the actor said was inspired by Pierrot clowns.
“Lamby and I actually sent in some reference pictures,” she said to Vogue, referring to her friend and stylist, Harry Lambert, who also works with musician Harry Styles. “It probably sounds a little bit crazy, but we were inspired by Pierrot clowns, with their giant ruffs and androgynous silhouettes.”
The 25-year-old had received an overwhelming response for the uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain's Prince Charles.
Corrin was beaming as she accepted the award, saying, "Thank you, thank you so much. Um, thank you so much to the HFPA for this incredible honor. What!"
Corrin also paid tribute to Diana during her acceptance speech, detailing the impact she has had on her life and career.
"And most of all, thank you so much to Diana. You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you," Corrin said.
Corrin was nominated alongside her 'The Crown' co-star (and the category's incumbent winner) Olivia Colman, as well as 'Killing Eve's' Jodie Comer, 'Ozark's' Laura Linney and 'Ratched's' Sarah Paulson. Meanwhile, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolo Agliardi took home a Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song - Motion Picture - The Life Ahead' for 'Io Si' (Seen).
The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes: Crown actor Emma Corrin's Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in pinstripe dress with Arjun Kapoor, pics
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently visited Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet the new baby. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in her pinstripe midi dress and matching accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu jazzes up Maldives in tangerine and floral print georgette kaftans
- Bipasha Basu’s sizzling looks from Maldives, set vacation vibes soaring high be it in a tangerine or floral print georgette kaftan by Varun Bahl and we can’t wait to let these contemporary styles jazz up our summer wardrobe without burning a hole in our pockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is a vision to behold in draped mini dress for new shoot, seen yet?
- For the shooting of a new advertisement, Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous tile print mini draped ruffled dress. We are fan of this summery look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi, Mumbai fashion weeks join forces for the first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs
- The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held on February 28. While most of the celebrities attended the show from the comforts of their home, some made it to the red carpet and flaunted their gorgeous sartorial picks. Some, however, did not make it to the best dressed list.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning channels inner modern-day Cinderella in Gucci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Jared Leto with tousled hair, '70s moustache is breathtaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance
- As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty steps out in comfy co-ord set and quirky loafers for lunch
- After returning from the Maldives, Shilpa Shetty stepped out for lunch with her family at her restaurant and opted to wear a co-ord set that was comfy and chic at the same time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with ₹90k worth of accessories on lunch date
- For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket
- Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in comfy clothes
- Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing a sports bra and sweat pants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves
- Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox