Grab trendy handbags at 40-80% off only in Myntra's Republic Day Sale: Get yours now

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale is here, and it’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe with some stylish bags that don’t burn a hole in your pocket! With an incredible 40-80% off, Myntra's Republic Day Sale is offering a fantastic range of bags for both men and women. So if you’re on the hunt for a comfy backpack for everyday use, a practical yet stylish tote for work, or a chic handbag to elevate your weekend looks, Myntra has it all at unbeatable prices. There’s no better time to indulge in that perfect accessory you’ve had your eye on for a while. Grab handbags at 40-80% off in Myntra's Republic Day Sale

Imagine scoring those designer bags you’ve always wanted, but for a fraction of the price. That’s exactly what Myntra's sale is offering right now. Premium, fashionable bags that perfectly complement your unique style, all at discounts that feel like a gift. From elegant crossbodies that can go from day to night to roomy satchels that are both fashionable and functional, there’s something to suit every taste and need. If you’re gearing up for a weekend getaway, a work meeting, or simply treating yourself to something new, this sale gives you the freedom to explore a variety of styles and choose what speaks to you.

But hurry because these incredible discounts won’t last long, and with bags from top-notch brands flying off the shelves, you won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to get your favourites before they’re gone. Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale is all about offering stylish and practical solutions for your fashion needs, so why wait? Now is the perfect time to shop for bags that will elevate your look and carry all your essentials in style.

Trendy bags for women:

Chic totes

Tote bags are the unsung heroes of every woman’s wardrobe. Perfect for everything from a busy day at work to a spontaneous brunch date, these bags have room for all your essentials and then some. Grab one in sleek leather for a sophisticated look, or go for a colourful, fun design to brighten up any outfit. Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale has totes that will let you carry everything you need, literally and stylishly.

Elegant handbags

Sometimes, all it takes is the perfect handbag to complete a look. If you’re heading to a gala or an evening out with friends, the right handbag is your ultimate accessory. Choose from a variety of elegant designs, from structured bags that ooze sophistication to soft, slouchy bags that add that effortlessly chic vibe. With Myntra’s massive discounts, you don’t have to choose between elegance and savings.

Sassy sling bags

Sling bags are the epitome of cool because they are compact, easy to carry, and versatile enough to match any outfit. A sling bag adds the perfect balance of convenience and style. Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale has slings in a range of trendy designs, so you can look fabulous while keeping it light and hands-free. With up to 80% off, now’s your chance to sling in style!

Trendy backpacks

Who says backpacks are just for school? These trendy, spacious bags have become a must-have for women everywhere, offering both practicality and style. A well-designed backpack can be your best friend. This sale is your golden opportunity to score the ultimate combination of comfort and style, all at a price you’ll love.

Trendy bags for men:

Comfy backpacks

For the modern man who needs a bag that does it all, comfy backpacks are the way to go. Perfect for work, the gym, or a weekend trip, these backpacks are all about style and function. With enough room for your laptop, gym gear, or weekend essentials, they’re the ultimate companion for any occasion. Myntra’s Republic Day Sale is offering up to 80% off on these practical yet stylish bags, so why wait?

Rugged messenger bags

For the guy who likes to keep things simple yet stylish, a messenger bag is the perfect match. Ideal for carrying everything from your laptop to your lunch, these bags are all about easy access and urban style. With this Myntra sale, you can now grab a messenger bag that fits your lifestyle without burning a hole in your wallet.

Casual duffel bags

Weekends just got a lot more stylish with a casual duffel bag! If you’re off to the gym, a weekend getaway, or even an overnight trip, these bags have the space and style you need. Durable, spacious, and effortlessly cool, duffel bags have evolved to be a staple for any guy on the go. Pack your essentials in style!

Smart briefcases

When it’s time to go from business casual to boardroom-ready, a smart briefcase is all you need to take your look up a notch. Sophisticated and timeless, these bags are built to carry your essentials while giving you a professional edge. If you’re heading to a meeting or a business trip, a briefcase adds a polished touch to your ensemble. Now is the time to invest in a briefcase that blends style and professionalism effortlessly.

Wrap up your shopping spree with a bang at Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale! From rugged messenger bags to stylish leather briefcases, there’s something for every man and woman who’s ready to level up their accessory game. So grab your dream bag before it’s gone and carry your stuff with style and savings in tow!

Handbags at 40-80% off in Myntra Republic Day Sale FAQs What is the Right to Fashion Sale on Myntra? The Right to Fashion Sale is Myntra’s exciting sale event offering massive discounts of 40-80% off on a wide range of stylish bags for both men and women. It’s the perfect time to refresh your bag collection without breaking the bank!

Can I return or exchange bags purchased during the Right to Fashion Sale? Absolutely! Myntra has a return and exchange policy that applies to sale items, so if your new bag isn’t quite right, you can easily return or exchange it within the specified time frame. Just make sure to check the terms and conditions for full details.

Are the bags on sale available in all sizes and styles? Yes! Myntra offers a wide variety of bags in different sizes and styles to suit every taste and occasion. Whether you’re looking for a sleek backpack, an elegant handbag, or a casual duffel, you’ll find plenty of options in this sale.

How long will the Right to Fashion Sale last? Hurry, because the sale won’t last forever! Be sure to grab your favourite bags while you can, as these amazing discounts are only available for a limited time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.