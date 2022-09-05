Hair care tips: 5 reasons your hair isn't growing

Almost everyone wants long and luscious hair. Unfortunately, some of us have damaged, brittle, thin, short hair. Common causes include a sedentary lifestyle, an unhealthy diet, and an inadequate hair care routine. There are various other factors that also lead to tress troubles. The most pressing hair issues are those related to hair development. Even though this is a natural part of becoming older, it may also indicate a significant underlying medical condition. To guarantee prompt treatment, it is crucial to understand the many reasons why people lose their hair. Every person's hair is genetically predisposed to stop growing once it reaches a specific length and then cycles through the catagen, telogen, and exogen stages before beginning to grow once more. ( Also read: Hair care: Hair oiling mistakes that can lead to excessive hair fall )

Healthy hair coach, Frances Atulomah, suggested five reasons why your hair isn't growing in her recent Instagram post.

1. Excessive use of heat

Stop using excess heat on your hair. If using heat styling tools on a daily is second nature to you, it's time to take a break. Excessive use of heat changes the shape of your hair's keratin strands which eventually leads to weaker hair that has lost its elasticity and becomes more prone to damage. Not only will this damage the cuticle, but it will make the hair rough and frizzy and also lead to breakage.

2. No hair regimen

The absence of a hair regimen could be the reason why your hair is not growing. If you don't take care of your hair, it may stop growing after a point. Slowly, you may start experiencing dandruff, hair fall, dryness and dullness. It's time to start pampering your hair, just as you would with your skin. Step up your hair care game to keep the damage at bay.

3. Split ends

Split ends/hair cannot be reversed. Because you cannot do anything with split ends, the only way to stop them from causing further hair breakage is to cut them off. You must take adequate care of your hair to avoid split ends and breakage.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

A deficiency of vitamins and minerals can lead to serious hair problems like restricted hair growth and hair thinning. Nutrients like iron, protein, biotin and zinc contribute to healthy hair. However, if you're deficient in these essential nutrients, your risk of hair problems is high.

5. Health challenges

Health challenges like thyroid problems, hormonal imbalance, and other health challenges could also be the reason why your hair is not growing. Taking care of your health will automatically improve your hair health.

