Harnaaz Sandhu is an absolute fashionista. The model keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. from, acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up perfectly in a winter attire and slay the morning look, to giving us fashion inspo in her stunning power suits, Harnaaz can do it all. The model’s Instagram is replete with inspo for her fans to refer to for all kinds of occasions, from formal occasions to festive ones. Her sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by all and for all the right reasons. Harnaaz Sandhu’s blue power suit is the reminder to ‘rise and shine’(Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz, a day back, showed us how to kickstart the week on the right note. Driving our weekday blues far away, Harnaaz shared a set of pictures of herself posing and smiling in a stunning power suit. Harnaaz opted for a bright blue ensemble to start the day on the right note. “Rise and shine,” wrote Harnaaz, as she picked a bright blue bralette and teamed it with a matching blue blazer. The oversized blue blazer lapel collars, folded full sleeves and silver buttons along her torso. Harnaaz completed her look in a pair of matching blue trousers featuring tie details at the waist. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Harnaaz further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and silver hoop earrings as she posed for the pictures and walked right into our hearts. Making fashion lovers scurry to take notes, Harnaaz wore her tresses into a half ponytail with her tresses styled in wavy curls with a middle part. In minimal makeup, Harnaaz aced the look to perfection. The model decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

