Harnaaz Sandhu is an absolute fashionista. The model keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual fashion goals to showing us snippets of her looks from her fashion shows, to decking up in Indian ethnic attires and looking gorgeous as ever, Harnaaz's fashion diaries are varied and replete with fashion inspo to refer to. The model's formal looks in power suits are loved and adored by her fans for all the right reasons. Harnaaz keeps giving her fans all kinds of fashion goals with pictures of herself on Instagram. Harnaaz Sandhu, in a leather trench coat and denims, is ready to slay(Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Harnaaz Sandhu, more stars stun at NMACC event

Harnaaz, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself soaking in the morning vibes in New York. The model walked in a park of sorts and slayed fashion goals like a pro while making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The model's sense of sartorial fashion is loved and referred to at all times. Harnaaz, for the walk in the park, chose a super stylish trench coat and denim trousers to keep it chic and comfortable. In the wine-red oversized leather trench coat, Harnaaz looked stunning as ever. The trench coat featured collars, full sleeves, buttons lining the torso and a belt at the waist. Teaming it with a pair of blue denims, Harnaaz posed like a diva for the cameras. Take a look at her pictures here.

Harnaaz further accessorised her look for the day in minimal diamond ear studs and sleek back stilettos. In tinted shades, she added more oomph to her look. The model wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. In minimal makeup, Harnaz aced the look to perfection. She decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and made her fans drool like anything.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON