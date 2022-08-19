Harnaaz Sandhu to appear on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, drops pics from the sets in a red mini dress: See inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her fans on Friday as the beauty queen revealed that soon she will be making an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The 22-year-old star won the hearts of millions across the globe after winning the coveted Miss Universe title. After the historic win, Harnaaz has been busy touring around the globe to fulfil her duties as the reigning Miss Universe 2021. And now her new pictures with Trevor Noah on the sets of The Daily Show are delighting her followers.

On Friday, the official page of the Miss Universe dropped pictures of Harnaaz from the sets of The Daily Show. The post shows Harnaaz holding a 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' cushion, getting glammed up for her appearance on the show, and a click with Trevor himself. The beauty queen slipped into a red corset dress for the occasion. "Catch Harnaaz Sandhu tonight at 11 pm ET/PT on The Daily Show," the Miss Universe page captioned the post. Paula Shugart, President of Miss Universe, also shared the news and captioned her post, "Tune in tonight as Harnaaz sits down (or stands up?) with Trevor Noah." (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu steals show at Miss South Africa 2022 in deep-neck bodycon gown, says 'namaste' amid cheers: Watch videos)

Talking about Harnaaz's ensemble, the Miss Universe chose a bright red mini dress from the shelves of the clothing label Wight Elephant Boutique. It features a drop-shoulder neckline with pleated and draped silhouette, corseted front, structured boning on the torso, gathered pleats on the mini-length skirt, an asymmetrical hem, and bodycon fitting accentuating her curves.

Harnaaz styled the red mini dress with minimal accessories and glam picks. She chose a sleek bracelet, silver strappy high heels, a centre-parted open hairdo with wavy ends, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, and contouring.

After the Miss Universe page announced Harnaaz's appearance on The Daily Show, her fans flooded the comments section with praise for the star. One user wrote, "This gonna be epic." Another commented, "Omg! Yes queen." A few other fans dropped fire emoticons to express their excitement.