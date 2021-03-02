Haute hide and seek
Peekaboo cut-outs on the bust, back and waist exposing generous flashes of skin have been around for a while now. And given by the Spring Summer 21 outings, designers seem in no mood to say goodbye to them. Seen at Fendi, Carolina Herrera, and Miu Miu, cut-out accents redefine gowns, sheath dresses and slippery silks thus lending intrigue and drama into the otherwise conservative looks. Moreover, Miuccia Prada merits a special mention for introducing tiny holes into her second-skin knitwear. Kaftan queen Pria Kataaria Puri suggests that cut detailed blouses and T-shirts can be worn with slouchy or boot-leg denim jeans. “Alternatively, in swimsuits or bodysuits with waist cut-outs details can be worn with a pair of shorts, minis and palazzos in the summer. Having said that, I’d like to add that the cut-out trend should be worn more casually, even if the ensemble is formal. Casual accessories such as sunglasses, wedge heel and big boho bags will add the perfect touches,” says Pria.
Stylist Akshay Tyagi suggests that it’s a little tricky trend as it exposes one’s skin. “Reference Prada’s take on it. It’s more resort-centric and exudes a Maldives holiday pool side vibe. For a casual outing, go for a tank top with cut-outs and team it with denims,” says Tyagi.
Stylist Isha Bhansali hails them as sexy and elegant. “A lot of people can pull it off and it’s a forgiving summer trend,” says she.
manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
