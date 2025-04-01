Menu Explore
Host Salman Khan rocks jeans at Eid party, Sonali Bendre in pink suit, Sonakshi Sinha twins with Zaheer: Who wore what

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 01, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Celebrities brought their best fashion game to Eid party; from Salman Khan rocking casuals to Sonakshi Zaheer twinning. 

Salman Khan hosted an Eid party at his Mercii in Mumbai. Many celebrities attended the gathering, donning festive outfits. Let's take a deep dive into who wore what for the occasion.

Celebrities turned up in both festive and casual, streetwear styles. (Instagram)
Celebrities turned up in both festive and casual, streetwear styles. (Instagram)

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, the host, stunned everyone with his outfit choice. He donned a pair of distressed, faded jeans from Givenchy. It featured graphics of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a classic cartoon character created by Walt Disney in 1927. He aced the coordination game as he wore a blue suede jacket and the tee that matched his black boots.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre wowed in a hot pink suit with fine golden zari work on the hemline. Opting for silver earrings and minimal makeup, she let the festive outfit take the spotlight. She carried a golden potli to match the embroidery work of her outfit. It looked like she had an injury as she was seen with a wrist band.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia wore a cream suit with stunning mirrorwork, while Riteish Deshmukh chose a black kurta with sequins. The power couple brought in their dazzle factor to the festive gathering. Genelia wore huge silver jhumkas, the quintessential festive accessory, to style with her mirrorwork suit.

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday, like Salman Khan, wore a casual outfit to the Eid celebration. He opted for a neon yellow tee and regular denim for the look.

Sohail Khan and Arbaz Khan

Salman Khan's brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, posed in contrasting styles. While Sohail Khan, along with his son, went for a casual look with staples like jeans, sneakers, and tees, Arbaaz Khan stuck to the usual festive style, wearing a black kurta and pyjama.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

The couple twinned in cream outfits and was all smiles for the paps. While Sonakshi Sinha donned a cream kurti with pink floral motifs and mirrorwork by her neckline, Zaheer wore a sherwani. Like Genelia, Sonakshi too opted for big jhumkas and finished the look with a red bindi.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
