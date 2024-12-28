Menu Explore
Year ender 2024: Hottest fashion trends that defined Gen Z style this year, from Y2K revival to ‘eclectic grandpa’

BySanya
Dec 28, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Year ender 2024: Gen Z's top fashion trends for 2024 were all about embracing individuality, sustainability, and a mix of modern and retro influences.

Year ender 2024: Gen Z, comprising those born in the late 1990s to early 2010s, is having a major impact on fashion. In 2024, it became increasingly clear that Gen Z seemingly controls the trend cycle. Where Gen Z went (think of-the-moment accessories and micro-trends that come and go faster than your brain can comprehend them), others simply followed. Also read | Top 12 fashion influencers of 2024: Meet street style icons of the year, Olivia Palermo to desi star Karron S Dhinggra

Year ender 2024: Here's how Gen Z did fashion this year. (Pic courtesy: Jethrojeff.com)
Year ender 2024: Here's how Gen Z did fashion this year. (Pic courtesy: Jethrojeff.com)

This year, Gen Z's love for core-ified aesthetics was as pronounced as ever. Here are some of the hottest Gen Z–approved fashion trends of 2024; these 12 trends emphasise individuality, sustainability, and a mix of modern and retro influences.

Eclectic grandpa

Think sweater-vests, librarian glasses, and vintage-looking jackets for a unique, laid-back look.

Flashy reds

The colour red has been majorly trending, from red tights and shoes to hobo bags and knits.

The return of indie sleaze

Gen Z was so here for the revival of late 2000s/early 2010s trends, including lived-in garments, leather, miniskirts, and chunky boots.

Sustainable fashion

Eco-friendly fashion was on the rise, with a focus on recycled materials, organic cotton, and repurposed clothing.

Major maximalism

Bold, colourful accessories and statement pieces made a comeback, adding a touch of drama to any outfit.

Y2K revival

The early 2000s aesthetic was back, with bold colours and playful designs making a statement.

Retro styles

Vintage vibes were in, with a modern twist, perfect for those who appreciate timeless fashion.

Low-rise jeans

The iconic low-rise jeans were back, offering a casual and laid-back vibe.

Cargo pants

Practical and stylish, cargo pants remained perfect for adventurous spirits.

Baggy pants

Comfortable and chic, baggy pants have become a staple in Gen Z fashion.

Oversized T-shirts

They offer comfort and a relaxed silhouette. That makes them an ideal fashion trend for Gen Z.

Gender-fluid fashion

Gen Z appreciates inclusive style, and this year was all about diversity and self-expression, with gender-fluid fashion breaking traditional norms.

