Year ender 2024: Hottest fashion trends that defined Gen Z style this year, from Y2K revival to ‘eclectic grandpa’
Year ender 2024: Gen Z's top fashion trends for 2024 were all about embracing individuality, sustainability, and a mix of modern and retro influences.
Year ender 2024: Gen Z, comprising those born in the late 1990s to early 2010s, is having a major impact on fashion. In 2024, it became increasingly clear that Gen Z seemingly controls the trend cycle. Where Gen Z went (think of-the-moment accessories and micro-trends that come and go faster than your brain can comprehend them), others simply followed. Also read | Top 12 fashion influencers of 2024: Meet street style icons of the year, Olivia Palermo to desi star Karron S Dhinggra
This year, Gen Z's love for core-ified aesthetics was as pronounced as ever. Here are some of the hottest Gen Z–approved fashion trends of 2024; these 12 trends emphasise individuality, sustainability, and a mix of modern and retro influences.
Eclectic grandpa
Think sweater-vests, librarian glasses, and vintage-looking jackets for a unique, laid-back look.
Flashy reds
The colour red has been majorly trending, from red tights and shoes to hobo bags and knits.
The return of indie sleaze
Gen Z was so here for the revival of late 2000s/early 2010s trends, including lived-in garments, leather, miniskirts, and chunky boots.
Sustainable fashion
Eco-friendly fashion was on the rise, with a focus on recycled materials, organic cotton, and repurposed clothing.
Major maximalism
Bold, colourful accessories and statement pieces made a comeback, adding a touch of drama to any outfit.
Y2K revival
The early 2000s aesthetic was back, with bold colours and playful designs making a statement.
Retro styles
Vintage vibes were in, with a modern twist, perfect for those who appreciate timeless fashion.
Low-rise jeans
The iconic low-rise jeans were back, offering a casual and laid-back vibe.
Cargo pants
Practical and stylish, cargo pants remained perfect for adventurous spirits.
Baggy pants
Comfortable and chic, baggy pants have become a staple in Gen Z fashion.
Oversized T-shirts
They offer comfort and a relaxed silhouette. That makes them an ideal fashion trend for Gen Z.
Gender-fluid fashion
Gen Z appreciates inclusive style, and this year was all about diversity and self-expression, with gender-fluid fashion breaking traditional norms.
