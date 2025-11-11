How Jacob Elordi became Frankenstein’s Creature after a 10-hour transformation session: Watch

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is winning praise from critics and audiences alike. While Oscar Isaac put his best foot forward in the portrayal of his character, so did Jacob Elordi, who sat through the 10-hour-long process of transforming into the creature. Amid the buzz created by the movie online, Netflix dropped behind-the-scenes footage of Elordi’s makeup, which included prosthetics and patience. The actor not only got his face covered with glue and patches but also got the work done on his entire body. Jacob Elordi in makeup chair for his transformation.

Elordi was roped in for the role nine weeks before the production of the movie began. Guillermo del Toro initially approached Andrew Garfield, who backed out of playing the character.

All about Jacob Elordi’s transformation into the creature

As Elordi stunned his fans with his exceptional transformation and performance as the creature, the prosthetic makeup effects department head, Mike Hill, told Elle, “I know that there’s a lot of press saying how good [Elordi] was physically for the part, [standing at] 6’5”. He further shared, “Yes, he was a fabulous canvas for me to play with and to work this creature on. But there’s also a soul in there, and there’s an active performance in there.”

He went on to add that without the actor’s patience, the magic created on the screens would not have been possible. According to the media reports, Elordi’s transformation was inspired by the human anatomy, with the prosthetic placed all over the body in the form of a jigsaw puzzle.

Elordi’s Frankenstein transformation took over 10 hours. There were around 42 pieces for the full-body look, with 14 for the head and neck, as per Elle. Not just putting on the prosthetics, taking off was also a task. Hill revealed it took 9 hours to take off the makeup, and they used an inflatable sauna in Elordi’s trailer

While speaking to the media portal, Hawley shared, “It was much more leaning into the world and language of the novel, and the tone and atmosphere that was created—all the themes: mythology, religion.”

Also read: Frankenstein Twitter reviews: Fans call Guillermo del Toro film one of the year's best, hail Jacob Elordi's performance

What is Frankenstein about?

As for the movie, Frankenstein is based in the genres of horror and sci-fi. The film revolves around the story of a brilliant yet egoistic scientist, who, through his experiments, brings a dangerous creature to life. Frankenstein’s world turns chaotic as the creature goes on to destroy him and others.

Alongside Elordi and Isaac, the movie also stars Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance, among others. Frankenstein is available to stream on Netflix.