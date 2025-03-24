Humble handbag evolves from a mere accessory to a statement piece

Handbags have transcended their functional purpose to become an integral part of the fashion identity. They reflect their owner's individuality (Hello, Shalini Passi!) and aspirations as well as the cultural, social, and economic context of their time. In an interview, Mohit Jain, founder and CEO of Miraggio, Seema Gandhi, founder of Kacko Lifestyle and Rohit Agarwal, founder and business head of Urban Space, told HT Lifestyle that new-age bags are an extension of one's personality and values. Also read | Karan Johar flaunts quirky ₹18 lakh Hermès Shark bag Remember when Ananya Panday carried a gold bag with her hot pink outfit to HT India's Most Stylish Awards in 2023? Paparazzi called it the 'balti bag'. (Instagram/ Ananya Panday)

Handbags then vs handbags now

Mohit Jain said, “Handbags were once mere tools, silent companions to a life dictated by convention. But as women shattered glass ceilings and rewrote narratives, their accessories transformed from utilities to declarations. Today, a handbag is a potent emblem of empowerment, a tangible expression of a woman's journey, ambition, and unwavering style.”

Rohit Agarwal said that handbags have evolved over time from functional to style statements and are now moving towards an extension of one’s personality. He said, “You can easily tell an individual's personality by looking at his/her bag — minimalist, wanderer, or indulgence.”

Case in point, filmmaker Karan Johar, who loves his designer bags:

From utility to style statement

Seema Gandhi added that 'socioeconomic factors have played a crucial role in the evolution of handbags'. Seema said, “The impact of cultural shifts and fashion trends is no less important. Handbags started as a utilitarian tool in ancient times with the sole purpose of carrying items. Embroidery became a prominent crafting theme in handbags produced in the medieval era.”

She further said, “The Industrial Revolution refined handbags further by making them portable and travel-friendly. However, the real evolution manifested in the 20th century when big brands entered the handbag space. Exclusivity became a strong selling point since then, with leading labels optimising their products for functionality and finesse.”

Transforming an ensemble

Mohit highlighted the power of a statement handbag in transforming an ensemble, saying, “We create versatile, functional companions that seamlessly integrate into the diverse chapters of a woman's life, complete a statement look, and help her express herself, reflecting her resilience, her story, and her indelible mark on the world.”

Increased focus on sustainability

Seema Gandhi said that modern handbags reflect the wearer’s social class, 'symbolising their status in society'. However, in the future, she said, “Sustainability will become a major theme as the handbag industry gets serious about its contribution to the environment and society as a whole.”

Rohit agreed and added that 'the biggest trend' he is seeing is people supporting sustainability through their bags'. He said, “They are making a strong statement that they care for nature, and the brands are adapting to this shift by making beautiful sustainable bags, but packed with functional features.”

