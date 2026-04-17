I ditched sneakers for sliders because my feet couldn’t breathe anymore, and why it's the best summer switch I made
I ditched sweaty, suffocating sneakers for breathable sliders; perfect for light jogs, quick walks and everyday comfort without the fuss or chipped nail paint.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
PUMA | Silvia V4 Women's Slides | Pale Grape-Purple Charcoal-White | 5UKView Details
Campus Women's SL-404L-A RANI/BLK Sliders - 6UK/India SL-404L-AView Details
₹559
DOCTOR EXTRA SOFT Women's Classic Cushion Sliders/Slippers with Adjustable Buckle Strap for Adult|Comfortable & LightWeight|Stylish & Anti-Skid|Waterproof & Everyday Flip Flops for Women's New-DR-526View Details
₹399
Max Solid SlidersView Details
₹349
Aqualite NEO-354 Women Slides slipper with Slip-on wear, Comfort and Flat Base flipflop for dailywear uses.View Details
₹299
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I’ll be honest. I’ve never been a fan of wearing shoes for everything, especially for quick jogs or everyday movement. Most sneakers leave my feet feeling sweaty, suffocated and weirdly uncomfortable after a point. And don’t even get me started on how they always end up chipping my nail paint. That’s exactly why I switched to sliders.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
They’re easy, breathable and don’t trap your feet the way closed shoes do. I can just slip them on and head out; no laces, no overheating, no discomfort. And for light jogging, walks or running errands, they actually do the job pretty well if you pick the right pair. Of course, they’re not meant for intense workouts or long runs. But for everyday movement? They’ve honestly been a game changer.
For summer, I find these most comfortable. In 40°C heat, your feet can feel insulated in sneakers. This moisture traps bacteria, leading to fungal infections and also unpleasant odor! Sliders, I find, offer 360° breathability. They keep my feet feeling and looking cooler.
If you relate to the whole “I just don’t want to wear shoes” feeling, these sliders are exactly what you need.
Sliders that make skipping sneakers feel justified
This is the pair that makes you question why you ever forced yourself into sneakers. With a soft cushioned footbed and a secure strap, it offers enough comfort for light jogs or brisk walks. It’s minimal, reliable and feels easy on the feet; perfect for those “I just want to step out quickly” moments.
Best for: Light jogging, quick outdoor runs, everyday wear
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These sliders strike a balance between sporty and practical. The design is simple, but the grip and comfort make them suitable for regular use. They’re lightweight, which makes them great for longer wear without feeling heavy.
Best for: Daily walks, casual outings
If comfort is your top priority, these deliver. The extra-soft cushioning and adjustable buckle strap help customise the fit, which is rare in sliders. They’re also anti-skid and waterproof, making them super practical for everyday use.
Best for: Long wear, sensitive feet, all-day comfort
Simple, functional and easy; these are your no-brainer everyday sliders. While they’re more basic, they still get the job done for short walks or quick errands. Think of them as your reliable backup pair.
Best for: Short outings, casual use
Designed for daily wear comfort, these sliders feature a flat base with decent grip. They’re lightweight and easy to wear for extended periods. Perfect for when you’re constantly on the move but don’t want structured footwear.
Best for: Everyday use, travel, quick walks
These bring in a more premium feel with a cushioned EVA footbed and anti-slip outsole. They offer better support compared to basic sliders, making them a stronger option for slightly longer walks.
They’re also lightweight, so you don’t feel weighed down.
Best for: Extended walking, comfort-focused wear
When sliders actually work
They work for:
- Light jogging
- Walking or errands
- Travel days
- Low-impact movement
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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