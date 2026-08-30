I tried and tested 5 deodorants for long-lasting freshness; Only 2 passed my test

Deodorant for women (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility If you’re tired of reapplying deodorant every few hours, you’re not alone. With so many options promising long-lasting freshness and odour protection, choosing the right one can be confusing. And so was I. With my hectic work schedule, PR events, office visits, and brunches with friends, my life has been pretty much non-stop. I am mostly on the run, and that's why I needed a fragrance that could last throughout my hectic days, non-stop like me. That's when I decided to test 5 deodorants from different brands to find out which ones genuinely lived up to their claims. After using them and comparing their fragrance, comfort and staying power, I found that only 2 deodorants were truly long-lasting. Here’s my honest take on all seven. I wore these deodorants to my office, to the crowded streets of flea markets, to shopping malls, and, of course, at times, I wore them at home while cooking just to find out if they could outlast the cooking smell as well. 5 deodorants I tried

I have used a Skinn by Titan perfume, so I always knew I could never go wrong with a deodorant by the same brand. And this deo actually kept its promise of lasting long enough. This deo has a refreshing fruity scent of Grapefruit, Green Pear, Ginger, and Blood Orange in the top notes and Jasmine Sambac, Orange Flower, Floral Nectar, and Waterlily in the middle notes. The base notes include Apricot Nectar, Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli and White Musk. The best part is that this deodorant is dermatologically tested, so this was a plus point for me. I wore this deo to my office as its scent was refreshing without being overpowering, and it lasted my 9-5 shift in the AC room. I also tried the deo for an outdoor event during peak afternoon, and it did last for a good 4-5 hours, almost throughout the event. The only negative about this deo is that, since it has a fruity aroma, you cannot practically wear it during your night outs. But still, this one stood by its long-lasting claim.

2 . Nike Original Deodorant for Women, 200ml (Pack of 2) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

There is something about Nike! Be it their shoes, hoodies, or deodorants, I have always been fond of this brand. And this Nike Original deodorant was no exception. The deodorant has a captivating yet refreshing feminine scent that makes you feel confident and keeps you going. The best part is that this deodorant is infused with natural extracts and skin-friendly ingredients that are safe and gentle, ensuring your skin stays soft and smooth. It helps protect my skin from odour and is perfect for all my outdoor excursions. I actually wore it to play badminton, and even after an hour of sweating, I could still smell its mild and sweet fragrance, which boosted my confidence. Since it has a feminine smell, it is perfect for office wear and for casual outings with friends. Though the scent is mild, it did keep me feeling fresh all day long.

After trying a couple of mild scents, this one is towards the sensual side. The Love Yourself deodorant by United Colors of Benetton is what actually gave me confidence to be myself. It has an exotic feminine fragrance that has vibrant fruity hints from bergamot oranges, peaches, pears and raspberries, combined with the delicate scent of rose, fresh jasmine petals and freesia. Its base notes are a sensual mix of amber and sandalwood, while top notes include bergamot and raspberry. Though the fragrance is sensual, it still underperformed compared to the two above that I tried. I could still feel a refreshing smell and vibe after hours of wearing this deodorant, but the deodorant didn't really survive sweat. It is ideal for when you have to stay back and sit in an AC room for hours or when having a gossip session with your besties at a coffee shop, but it did not really feel as refreshing as the first spray when outside. I would prefer wearing it during events, but not suitable for people who work out or sweat a lot.

Another invigorating and refreshing scent comes from the house of Nivea. And this one comes with sweat protection, so you don't have to worry about sweating and smelly underarms. I wore the deodorant almost everywhere I went: to the office while commuting on the metro, on my evening strolls, and even while practising yoga and this deodorant actually stayed put. In fact, I actually loved it so much that I replaced my usual perfume with the Nivea Deodorant. Its fragrance is refreshing without being overpowering, so it is perfect for work, college, and luncheons. However, the only disappointing fact is that it does leave a white impression on clothes, so it's better to avoid wearing it on dark-coloured clothes.

Another sensual and invigorating scent from Yardley! I have tried Yardley perfume and was sure I could never go wrong with this one. This deodorant actually has a scent that could uplift the mood, and I have experienced it. The deodorant is perfect for all-day freshness, and because of its sensual scent, I wore it mostly to my luncheons and brunches. This deodorant stood the test of time. It has top notes of Freesia and Lily of the Valley, heart notes of rose and frangipani and base notes of musk and sandalwood. It is also infused with natural essential oils.