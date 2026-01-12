Is Aurelia worth the hype? I tried 3 different Indian outfits from the brand; here's my honest take

I recently received a few outfits from the brand Aurelia, and honestly, I was beyond excited. As someone who loves Indianwear but hates the hassle of uncomfortable fabrics, tricky fits, and dupattas that never stay in place, I was cautiously optimistic. After wearing these pieces for three different occasions, I can say Aurelia strikes a balance between style, comfort, and practicality. Aurelia review: here's what I found out after wearing their ethnic collection for a month

No tugging at collars, no struggling to manage dupattas, and no worrying if your kurta or lehenga will feel heavy or awkward while you move. For anyone on the lookout for Indian attires that are festive, chic, and easy to wear, my month-long experiment with Aurelia gave me some serious wardrobe inspiration.

Here’s a detailed review of each outfit I tried, along with styling pointers and why each one is worth adding to your wardrobe.

1. AURELIA Women Ethnic Motifs Print Regular Zari Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Price: Rs. 3,060

AURELIA Women Ethnic Motifs Print Regular Zari Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

This kurta set is cheerful, summery, and perfect for festive occasions. The colour is lively without being overwhelming, and the zari embroidery, especially on the dupatta is downright regal. The Mandarin collar with soft buttons makes it practical, while the viscose rayon fabric offers just the right balance of warmth and movement. Matching trousers and coordinated threadwork complete the look beautifully.

How to style:

Pair with minimal gold or pearl earrings for a polished ethnic look.

Add juttis or heels in a neutral shade to complement the embroidery.

Great for festive brunches, daytime weddings, or casual family gatherings.

2. AURELIA Printed Ready-to-Wear Lehenga & Blouse with Dupatta

Price: Rs. 3,600

AURELIA Women Ethnic Motifs Print Regular Zari Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

I was skeptical about lehengas, but this one completely won me over. Lightweight polyester fabric makes it easy to manage, and the red colour with soft gold work across the choli, lehenga, and dupatta makes it festival-ready. The half sleeves are comfortable, and the lehenga is light enough to walk in even on heels, no awkward shifting, no fuss.

How to style:

Keep accessories minimal: simple bangles and studs enhance the look without overpowering it.

Perfect for festive events, weddings, or evening parties.

The dupatta can be draped traditionally or casually for a modern vibe.

3. AURELIA Women Floral Printed Regular Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta

Price: Rs. 6,999

AURELIA Women Floral Printed Regular Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta

This set is my personal favourite. The teal colour strikes a perfect balance between sober and statement-making, and the soft fabric feels like a gentle hug. The round neck is flattering, while the matching palazzos complete a cohesive, elegant look. The dupatta features a muted yellow and red floral print and doubles as a shawl in colder weather, making this a versatile winter outfit that is both stylish and cosy.

How to style:

Pair with statement earrings for a chic winter ethnic look.

Use the dupatta as a shawl for extra warmth and style.

Ideal for winter gatherings, office ethnic days, or festive occasions.

Each outfit balances comfort, aesthetics, and quality in a way that feels premium but not fussy. These pieces are versatile enough to handle it all. All in all, I loved Aurelia's ethnic collection mainly because of:

Breathable fabrics that move with you and feel light on the skin.

Dupattas feature standout embroidery or prints that elevate each outfit.

Colours range from festive and vibrant to elegant and subtle.

Matching bottoms make styling effortless.

