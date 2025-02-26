Isha Ambani ditches glam, rocks 71K simple pink bandhani suit as she offers prayers at Mahakumbh with Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with her husband, Anand Piramal, attended the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where the couple took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and offered prayers. For the spiritual occasion, Isha moved away from her signature glamorous style and embraced elegance in simple ethnic look. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit and find out its price tag. (Also read: Isha Ambani visits Maha Kumbh 2025 with husband Anand Piramal in stunning ethnics ) Isha Ambani embraced simplicity at the Mahakumbh, wearing a pink ethnic suit.

Isha Ambani rocks elegant pink suit

Isha Ambani is known for her stunning fashion choices, often flaunting exquisite couture and dazzling jewellery. But this time, she switched things up and kept it simple yet elegant in a pink ethnic suit. Her outfit featured a soft lollipop pink silk dress adorned with panels of varying bandhani dot scales, creating a striking visual effect.

The standout element of this ensemble was the intricate bandhani work concentrated on the lower skirt section, adding depth and texture. The wide, free-flowing silhouette boasted a deep hem for added weight, ensuring a graceful drape. Thoughtfully gathered fabric on the front, back, and underarms highlighted traditional craftsmanship, while the long cuffed sleeves with a double-button closure added a refined finishing touch.

How much her outfit costs

If you’re obsessed with Isha’s ethnic look and want to add it to your wardrobe, we’ve got all the details for you. Her stunning outfit is from the shelves of the brand Injiri and comes with a price tag of ₹71,436.

Isha Ambani's suit costs $820, which is equivalent to approximately ₹71,422.(www.aleph-gallery.com)

She styled her look with diamond drop earrings and stylish black round sunglasses. Sporting a no-makeup look, she tied her luscious tresses into a sleek, middle-parted low ponytail, perfectly completing her ethnic look.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of business magnates Mukesh and Nita Ambani, serves as the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She has been married to Anand Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, since 2018. The couple welcomed their twins, Aadiya and Krishna, in December 2022.