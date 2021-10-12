Jacqueline Fernandez is the epitome of grace in an all-white ensemble. See pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is stunning Dubai currently. The actor, who flew off to Dubai to experience the opening ceremony of a gala, also scooped out some time to pose in her stunning attire. Jacqueline always has our heart, when it comes to fashion. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted on Instagram looking stunning in fashionable attires.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline posed as the epitome of elegance in white. With every public appearance, the actor puts her sartorial fashion foot forward, and did exactly the same in her recent fashion photoshoot. Some of the snippets of the photoshoot made its way on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instagram family swoon.

Jacqueline, for Tuesday, played muse to the fashion designers Mala and Kinnary and chose an all-white ensemble. The designer house is known for their intricately detailed design of womenswear and for reviving the lost fabrics back into the wardrobes.

Jacqueline chose a white satin saree and paired it with a heavily-embroidered sleeveless blouse. But what stole the show was the dramatic cape around her neck that added more sass to her overall attire. The cape is embroidered near the collars and throughout the body in white. Take a look at Jacqueline’s pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Shaan Muttathil, Jacqueline wore her hair in a loose bun and left a part of it in soft wavy curls around her forehead. She accessorised her look for the day in white jewellery from the house of BVLGARI who specialises in designing contemporary jewellery. She added statement earrings and a ring.

In minimal makeup, Jacqueline let her attire do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, dab of nude lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and contoured cheeks, Jacqueline put fashion police on immediate alert. “What a great opening night,” she summed up her experience in these words.

