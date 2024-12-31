Jacqueline Fernandez wows in kamal pink saree worth 70K, Disha Patani drops a compliment calling her ‘beauty’

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest saree look is a stunning blend of elegance and grace, channelling 90s charm. The 39 year old actor is known for her experimental fashion choices and often rocks daring looks. However, her recent appearance is a delightful departure as she embraced her ethnic side in a breathtaking pink saree. Let's decode her look and gather some inspiration for our own ethnic wardrobes. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as showstopper at Indian Couture Week in glamorous French inspired black ensemble: Watch ) Jacqueline Fernandez embraces her ethnic side in a kamal pink saree.(Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)

Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in pink silk saree

On Monday, Jacqueline treated her fans to a sweet surprise by posting a series of stunning pictures on Instagram. In the photos, the actress looked breathtaking in a pink saree, striking glamorous poses. Her post quickly garnered attention, with tons of likes and comments. Even Disha Patani couldn't resist commenting, calling her ‘beauty.’

Jacqueline's saree comes in a stunning kamal pink shade and features luxurious satin fabric. It features intricate floral latkan buta embroidery in zardozi, zari, dabka, and naqshi, showcasing exquisite Indian craftsmanship. She draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulders, and paired it with a matching scoop neckline blouse for a perfect, elegant finish.

What is the price of her saree?

If you loved Jacqueline's saree and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got all the details. Her stunning six-yard saree is from the shelves of the brand Raw Mango and comes with a price tag of ₹69,800.

She accessorised her look with a pair of oversized diamond stud earrings and high heels. Assisted by celebrity hair and makeup artist Priyanka Trehan, Jacqueline got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminious highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a 90s puff hairstyle, she perfcetly finished off her ethnic look.