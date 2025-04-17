Jaideep Ahlawat is the internet's favourite new ‘hottie’ as he wows in a stylish denim-on-denim look

Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief: The Heist. The actor surprised the internet with his killer moves in the song Jaadu from the film. Now, his latest look in a denim-on-denim attire is creating a buzz on social media. Let's check out what the actor wore. Jaideep Ahlawat wows his fans in a new denim-on-denim look.

Jaideep Ahlawat's cool avatar

On April 16, Jaideep posted a reel on Instagram with the caption, “Denim on denim.” Stylist Sneha Yadav dressed Jaideep in the outfit. The actor's chic avatar in trendy clothes turns him into the latest celebrity fashion icon men should look out for. He wore an oversized denim shirt and distressed pants, both from the clothing label Gap. Let's decode the look.

Men, are you taking notes?

Jaideep's denim-on-denim outfit is a cool take on the acid-washed grunge look. The actor wore an oversized shirt featuring a collared neckline, a drop shoulder design, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, metal button closures, and a relaxed fit that added a chic, laidback aesthetic.

Jaideep paired the top with matching, acid-washed light blue denim pants featuring a relaxed fitting, distressed elements on the hem, sides and trims, and a below-the-knee hem length. He completed the look with white sneakers, broad square-shaped sunglasses, beaded bracelets, a silver bracelet watch, and statement rings. Lastly, with his jet-black locks set in a side-parted, messy hairdo, Jaideep went for a rugged beard look to round off the styling.

How did the internet react?

The internet is head over heels with Jaideep Ahlawat's new transformation. Fans flooded the comments with compliments. Netflix wrote, “Now watching: Jaane Jean.” A fan commented, “It's totally Jaideep sir's world and we are living in it.” Another wrote, “What a hottie.” A comment said, “Ahlahawat saab is the reason India's temperature is on rise this summer.”