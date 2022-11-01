Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan kickstart day with fitness. Here’s what they wore

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are fitness enthusiasts. The actors keep sharing snippets from their fitness diaries on their Instagram profiles. Janhvi and Sara, who are close friends in real life as well, get trained by the same Pilates trainer. They are often spotted wearing T-shirts and athleisure that declare their love for Pilates. Their fitness trainers also keep sharing snippets from their fitness diaries on their respective Instagram profiles and keep giving us all the workout motivation that we need. Janhvi and Sara, separately or together, are also spotted stepping outside their gym or going in by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, paparazzi spotted Janhvi and Sara separately in Mumbai, coming out of their respective gyms. But even then, they twinned in the athleisure they chose for their midweek workouts. Janhvi looked fab as usual in a bright orange sports bra and a white tank top. She further teamed it with a pair of matching neon orange gym shorts. In comfy nude flip flops and a monochrome bag on her shoulders, she smiled happily for the cameras.

Janhvi was spotted in Bandra. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked super stylish in a neon green halter neck sports bra and a white off-shoulder cropped top. She teamed it with a pair of neon pink gym shorts. In a white and pink cap on her head, neon green flip flops and a water bottle, Sara waved at the cameras and looked fit and fab.

Sara posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi wore her tresses open in wavy curls and sported a bright smile as she posed for the paparazzi. Sara, on the other hand, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail and was spotted walking out of the gym and towards her car. Both of the actors were spotted sporting minimal makeup in black eyeliner, black kohl and a shade of nude lipstick.