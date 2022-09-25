Inside Sara Ali Khan's Sunday workout diaries

Sara Ali Khan is a Pilates Girl. We are not saying, Sara is saying/. The actor keeps making public appearances wearing athleisure with the words 'Pilates girl’ written on it. The actor is proudly a Pilates girl and she leaves no stone unturned to express her joy of working out. Sara loves her workout routine and believes in dedicating her hard work and focus entirely to her fitness diaries. Sara swears by high intensity workouts, Pilates and yoga and the snippets from her fitness diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile. Sara's Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo in the form of glimpses from her gym diaries and we are always motivated to hit the gym and work out. Sara is also spotted on a regular basis by the paparazzi, walking out of her gym in style, or stepping in for an intense routine.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's fitness mantra is short and simple: 'No excuses'

Sara's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who is also known for training Sara's close friend from the industry Janhvi Kapoor, keeps sharing snippets from their workout diaries on her Instagram profile. Sundays are for Pilates, for Sara – Namrata proved it by sharing a short video of Sara Ali Khan working out in animal mode on a Pilates reformer, with guidance from Namrata. The trainer shared the video where Sara can be seen sitting with her legs folded on a Pilates reformer and working on her arm muscles and balance of the body by holding a rod and stretch herself to the back. Namrata can be seen supervising the entire routine. Dhvani Bhanushali also made a short cameo in the video. "Slow controlled movements that focus on engaging the entire body. Strengthening and lengthening! Ensuring great mobility of the spine as well as engagement of the core! Nicely done," wrote Namrata.

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It focuses on strengthening the core and boosting the posture of the body. It also helps in creating body awareness and alleviating stress. Pilates help in decreasing back pain and preventing injury.