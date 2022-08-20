For the midweek, Sara Ali Khan did ‘planks and then some more planks’ | Watch

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves her time in the gym. Be it her high intensity workouts or snippets from her Pilates studio, Sara known how to share fresh fitness inspo with her fans on her Instagram profile. Sara’s Instagram profile is replete with such fitness motivations which ensure to make us love the idea of fitness and working out. Sara keeps slaying fitness goals with regular glimpses from her gym. Sara loves her Pilates routine. The actor is often spotted wearing her athleisure with ‘Pilate’s girl’ written on it by paparazzi in Mumbai. When not working for the big screen, Sara is often seen working out in animal mode with her fitness trainer for company and supervision.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan's 'fluid as water' movements in workout video will motivate you

A day back, a short video from Sara’s gym routine reached us, courtesy Sara’s Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata keeps sharing snippets of herself working out with Sara on her Instagram profile. A day back, she showed us how Sara loves to do planks for her midweek fitness routine. In the video, Sara and Namrata can be seen perched up on two Pilates reformers and working on burning calories and strengthening their core muscles with intense plank routine. Taking up multiple variations of planks on the Pilates reformer, Sara and Namrata can be seen synced in their fitness routine and engrossed as well. “Planks and then some more planks. Just a core burn kind off day with Sara Ali Khan,” wrote Namrata in the caption. Take a look at their Pilates routine here:

Planks come with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the posture, balance and the flexibility of the body. It also helps in strengthening the back muscles and boosting the metabolism of the body. Regular practice of planks also helps in building core strength and coordination of the muscles.