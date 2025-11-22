Jennifer Lopez serves classy airport look as she lands in Udaipur to perform at Netra Mantena’s wedding; watch

Jennifer Lopez has arrived in India to attend the wedding of Netra Mantena, the daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena. The actor-musician touched down at the Udaipur airport and headed to the venue of the event. Lopez once again gave her fans a new look to swoon over at the airport. FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez is expected to perform at Netra Mantena's wedding.(REUTERS)

Also read: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend dance to What Jhumka? at Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding sangeet

Jennifer Lopez’s airport look

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actor wore an oversized brown fur coat over a black outfit. JLo opted to keep her hair in a tight ponytail. In terms of accessories, the singer-actor went in for earrings and oversized sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal, with maroon lip colour providing the look a pop. Upon arrival, Jennifer Lopez waved to the crowd and blew them a kiss.

According to the reports, the Hollywood star is likely to perform for the guests as part of the lavish ceremonies.

Guest lineup at Netra Mantena’s wedding

Netra is the daughter of Orlando-based billionaires Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena. She will get married to Vamsi Gadiraju, the co-founder of Superorder.

As for Lopez, this is not the first time that she has visited Udaipur. The musician made headlines for her arrival in the city back in 2015, when she attended the wedding ceremony of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani.

Apart from Lopez, the reports state that Justin Bieber is also expected to perform at the wedding in the coming days. The Grammy-winning singer previously arrived in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in 2024.

When it comes to Bollywood stars, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon were among the actors who performed at the sangeet. DJ Tisto also made the attendees groove to some tunes.

Also read: Kriti Sanon's red saree for Tere Ishk Mein promotions is a masterclass in fashion; check photos

The grandeur of the Udaipur wedding

The wedding ceremonies of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju started on Friday, November 21, and will continue till Monday, November 24. Artists like Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil, and DJ Aman Nagpal will join Lopez and Bieber to bring charm to the event.