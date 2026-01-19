Junaid Safdar's wife slammed for repeating 'Ananya Panday's saree from random event' at wedding: 'Maryam Nawaz ate'

The Ananya Panday comparison Moeed wrote in his caption, “So the baarat looks came out and I was confused...” The primary bone of contention for him was Shanzeh’s choice of a Tarun Tahiliani saree for her baraat. The stylist expressed disappointment that the bride chose a red saree that had already been seen on an Indian celebrity. In the video, he explained: “Let's dissect the baraat looks together. Starting off with the bride, Shanzeh Ali Rohail, and I'm going to be super honest, the look just did not deliver. It fell flat. The wow factor was lacking. We expected something different, something memorable. And what did we get? Repetition and monotony? She (Shanzeh) wore a Tarun Tahiliani saree, which has already been worn by Ananya Pandey at some random event (she wore the saree for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mumbai wedding reception in 2025).”

A missed opportunity for local Pakistani fashion Moeed argued that for a wedding of this magnitude — a high-profile political merger between the families of Nawaz Sharif and Sheikh Rohail Asghar — the fashion should have been iconic rather than repetitive. Beyond the 'recycled' aesthetic of Shanzeh's wedding look, Moeed critiqued the decision to bypass Pakistani craftsmanship. Noting that Shanzeh had already worn an Indian designer (Sabyasachi) for her mehendi, he questioned the lack of local representation on the wedding day: “For the baraat, I genuinely felt a Pakistani designer could have been done; it's the biggest political wedding of the season, millions of people are watching, nationally and internationally. The least you could do was promote local fashion.” Moeed further slammed the 'monotony' of Shanzeh's wedding function appearances, saying her mehendi and baraat looks were indistinguishable: “Same hair, same glam, same energy... nothing to shift the mood at all. For baraat, brides are allowed to do the most.”