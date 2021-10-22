Kareena Kapoor Khan's bomber jacket, red lehenga sets fusion fashion trending

With Karwa Chauth followed by Diwali in the coming days, festivities and excuses to slay are lined up and who better to take sartorial cues from than Bollywood's style queen Kareena Kapoor Khan. Setting fusion fashion trending, Kareena raised the bar of fashion goals this festive week as she sizzled in Puma's bomber jacket over bralette and red threadwork lehenga.

Shooting for an advertorial, Kareena set the Internet on fire as pictures and videos from her latest photoshoot flooded social media platforms. They feature Bebo donning a turquoise blue bralette top that came with multicoloured pastel floral prints all over.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Kareena teamed it with a contrasting bright red high waist lehenga. Made of chanderi silk, the lehenga came with beautiful detailed threadwork.

As the whiff of winter chill floats in the air, Kareena layered the ensemble with a track jacket that brought fierce femininity to sport-inspired style. The bomber came with ribbed trims, bold piping and a wildflower print all over.

Pulling back her tresses into a stylish bun, Kareena flaunted a simple choker necklace from Puma and completed her fushion fashion with a pair of sneakers from the same brand.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kareena amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kareena set fans on frenzy.

The lehenga is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, which boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. Their red lehenga comes with an off shoulder printed top and the set originally costs ₹20,000 on the designer website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red lehenga from Label Anushree(labelanushree.com)

On the other hand, the bomber jacket is credited to London-based luxury retailer Liberty in its first ever collaboration with Puma that boasts of creating a unified story which centres around fearless, powerful and creative women. The track jacket originally costs ₹12,999 on Puma's website.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's track jacket from Puma x Liberty(puma.com)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

