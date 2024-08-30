Kareena Kapoor reunites with sister Karisma and gang to enjoy relaxed lunch date. Watch

Relaxed outing

The friends were spotted entering a cafe in Mumbai on Saturday, and stole the show. As they departed the cafe, the six friends served up a masterclass in chic fashion with each of their stunning outfits commanding attention.

Kareena exuded effortless elegance in her chic ensemble, pairing washed mom jeans with a crisp white shirt for a timeless look. She added a touch of sophistication with a sleek sling bag and elevated her outfit with nude heels. She opted for a natural makeup palette, a low bun hairstyle, and finishing the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Karisma stunned in a sky-blue half-sleeve shirt, paired with sleek black pants for a chic and sophisticated look. She added a touch of effortless elegance with black ballerina flats, with neatly tied-back hair.

Malaika made a statement in a bold and stylish ensemble, featuring a shirt-style cropped top with a daring plunging neckline. She paired the eye-catching top with sleek black pants. Meanwhile, her sister Amrita looked elegant in a black top and pants paired with a white overcoat.

On the film front

Kareena will soon be seen in upcoming thriller The Buckingham Murders. Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case. The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this year. The film is directed by Hansal.

Kareena's character is inspired by Kate Winslet's titular role in HBO's 2021 Emmy Award-winning show Mare of Easttown. The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.