Jeh Ali Khan is a tiny fashion icon as he twins with mom Kareena Kapoor, brother Taimur at airport. Watch

ByAdrija Dey
Oct 16, 2024 01:14 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor coordinated outfits with her sons at the airport, creating a wholesome family fashion moment. She was joined by Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor is an irrefutable fashionista who keeps serving wardrobe-inspiring outfits. No Bollywood-themed party is complete without anyone dressing up as Poo or Geet, her iconic on-screen characters. But looks like, even her kids Taimur and Jeh are embracing her style. Kareena Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her family on Wednesday morning and she was twinning with her sons Taimur and Jeh in matching outfits.

Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur and Jeh embraced casual, white outfits for the airport.
Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur and Jeh embraced casual, white outfits for the airport.

However, it was clearly Jeh giving max fashionista energy.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor says ‘Taimur probably doesn’t even know all the drama' that erupted around his name

Matching in white

Kareena Kapoor and her sons sported matching white tops and dark pants at the airport. The actor wore a laid-back outfit. Her shirt with long sleeves had a loose fit. The shirt had a pocket, with ruched detailing, adding texture to the sheer shirt. To contrast the breezy white shirt, she paired dark flared jeans. With only a golden pendant, white sneakers, and a beige leather tote bag, she completed the look to achieve an effortless glam look.

Her sons’ outfits too matched with Kareena. Taimur looked dapper in a graphic white tee, black pants, and white chunky sneakers. Jeh put on sunglasses with a simple white tee, black pants, and red-white sneakers, nailing that cool kid look. He even waved sweetly to the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor says reinventing yourself in a male-dominated industry is scary: 'Sustaining is tougher'

About Kareena’s work front

Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated her 25 years in the film industry, portraying various versatile characters over the years. She was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders and is set to return to the screen in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film Singham Again. Singham Again is a multi-starrer movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's mat Pilates routine is perfect Monday motivation for you to hit the gym today

