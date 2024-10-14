Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor's mat Pilates routine is perfect Monday motivation for you to hit the gym today

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 14, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor dropped Monday motivation for her fans as she practised a variation of Bridge Pose during a Pilates session.

Celebrity Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit clicked a picture of Kareena Kapoor during her workout routine and shared it on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Monday Motivation - Mat Pilates with @kareenakapoorkhan. Workout anywhere…anytime! All you need is your body.”

Kareena Kapoor's Pilates session.
Kareena Kapoor's Pilates session.

(Also Read | Kareena Kapoor’s Dussehra look in purple Anamika Khanna lehenga is the ultimate definition of royalty. See pics)

Kareena Kapoor's Pilates routine

The picture Namrata Purohit shared on Instagram shows Kareena Kapoor doing a variation of the Bridge Pose. The actor can be seen lying on her back with her feet placed on the floor, palms down on the floor, shoulder-width apart, knees bent, and hips pushed towards the ceiling. For the variation, Kareena lifted her leg with her knees bent. Check out the pose below:

Kareena Kapoor's workout look

For the Pilates routine, Kareena wore a sleeveless black sports bra with a fitted silhouette and a cropped hem. She paired it with brown yoga tights featuring an abstract pattern in white and black.

Fans react to Kareena's post

Namrata's post got love from Kareena's fans. A user commented, “Love her passion for yoga.” A comment read, “Our fittest yoga queen.” A fan remarked, “Hottest.”

Pilates benefits

Pilates helps improve flexibility, boosts muscular strength, and enhances muscular control. It also increases muscle strength and tones them, particularly of your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks (the 'core muscles' of your body).

Bridge pose benefits

Bridge pose, also known as Setu Bandhasana, is a back-bending pose. It strengthens the lower back, opens the chest, calms the nervous system, tones the abdomen, increases circulation, and boosts respiratory health. It also helps gain strong core muscles, maintain a healthy metabolism, and control weight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari

