Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor add glamour to Sonam Kapoor's 39th birthday bash: What they wore

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 9. On June 8, friends and family arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to mark the special occasion, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and others. They dressed up in stylish outfits to attend the private affair, with Kareena, Khushi and Karisma serving head-turning looks. Let's decode what they wore. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash.

Kareena Kapoor's kaftan love

Brightening up Sonam Kapoor's 39th bash in a yellow floor-length ensemble, Kareena Kapoor embraced her love for kaftans once again. She wore a kaftan dress from Lanvin. It features a V neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a pleated design, and an asymmetrical hem. She cinched the dress from the waist with a broad brown leather belt. Nude pumps, a red clutch, blow-dried tresses left loose, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, and dangling god-emerald earrings rounded off the look.

Karisma Kapoor's midi dress

Karisma Kapoor chose a printed dress for Sonam's birthday bash. She wore a gathered midi-length georgette ensemble featuring a V neckline, full-length sleeves, frilled cuffs, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, and side slits. She completed the look with ankle-length boots, a Chanel handbag, red lips, kohl-lined eyes, loose centre-parted tresses, mascara-adorned lashes, and flushed cheeks.

Khushi Kapoor's Zara look

Khushi chose a bodycon dress from Zara to attend her cousin's 39th birthday bash. It features white criss-cross shoulder straps, a square neckline, a figure-framing silhouette, and a midi hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with clear sandals, a top-handle bag, gold bracelets, a dainty pendant chain, and earrings. With her tresses left loose, she chose minimal glam to round it all off.