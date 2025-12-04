Kate Winslet's +1 is handsome son Joe Anders for London premiere of directorial debut Goodbye June

Kate Winslet and her son Joe Anders attended the premiere of their new movie Goodbye June on December 3 at the Curzon Mayfair in London. Written by Joe, 21, the Christmas drama film marks the Oscar-winning actress’s directorial debut, according to Just Jared. TOPSHOT - US-English actor and writer Joe Anders poses with his mother British actress Kate Winslet on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the film "Goodbye June", the directorial debut of British actress Kate Winslet, in central London on December 3, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Kate Winslet and son Joe Anders at Goodbye June premiere

Kate Winslet looked absolutely stunning in an Elie Saab ensemble at the Goodbye June premiere. The Titanic actress paired the dress with a gold belt and jewellery by Annoushka and Melinda Maria. Meanwhile, Joe Anders opted for a black suit and a white button-up shirt.

Winslet shares her son, Joe, with her ex-husband and director, Sam Mendes. Kate and Mendes decided to separate in 2010. A year later, the two finalised their divorce.

Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, Johnny Flynn, and Timothy Spall were among the cast members in attendance at the London premiere of Goodbye June. Goodbye June will be released in select U.S. and U.K. theaters on December 12, 2025. The movie will premiere on Netflix on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Kate Winslet on Goodbye June

Kate Winslet spoke at length about the upcoming film Goodbye June on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. After Jon prepared the screenplay, Winslet promised her son she would “produce it” and “play the character of Julia”.

“I knew that we were in a position to find a director. And I suddenly couldn't let it go. I said to him, ‘Look, I would love to direct it because when you give it to a director, it becomes theirs.’ I didn't want that for him,” Winslet explained, as per People magazine.

So, Winslet assumed the director’s role to bring her son’s creation to life. “He happens to be very, very smart about film, and having him there with me every day was just fantastic,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

Winslet said she and her son learned “different things about one another” while working on the movie.