Khushi Kapoor's orange blazer-shorts ensemble is a sartorial inspiration for nailing colour coordination

Khushi Kapoor stands out with her chic styling game. She brings a playful charm to most of her outfits, and it becomes evident again as in a recent event, she stunned and served serious fashion inspiration for Gen Z in a chic formal orange blazer and shorts ensemble. She gave the formalwear a vibrant touch with the bright colour, along with a contemporary twist by pairing it with shorts. Khushi Kapoor matched the white and orange colours well.(Instagram)

Khushi’s look

The Archies actor wore a bright orange blazer, pairing it with a white top to create a neat contrast with the saturated blazer. She matched her shorts with the blazer, maintaining a chic monochrome look. The choice of shorts with a blazer added an interesting twist to formalwear, making it more playful, because who said formal attire got to be all serious and stern? This pairing was a contemporary, Gen Z take on formalwear, pushing traditional boundaries and adding a whimsical touch.

Continuing the matching theme, she opted for white chunky heels and a small white bag, which complemented the white top. Attached to the bag was a small orange pompom, adding a playful pop of colour without straying from the overall palette. The deeper orange shade of the pompom perfectly complemented the matching orange blazer and shorts. For the finishing touches, her earrings were shaped like orange slices, tying the look together with a fun, thematic accessory. Even her eyeliner was orange, reinforcing the bold, cohesive colour scheme.

What makes her outfit chic?

The tailored fit of the blazer, paired with the more relaxed shorts, added a youthful twist to the power-dressing moment. By strictly sticking to the white and orange colour scheme, her outfit stood out and exuded both elegance and confidence. From the eyeliner and earrings to the bag accessories, she ensured her entire outfit followed the colour theme to a tee.