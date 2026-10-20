KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae marries Samuel Kim in Seoul dressed in traditional hanboks and dreamy gowns

Ejae and Samuel's wedding festivities kicked off with a traditional Paebaek ceremony and welcome party. The bride wore two traditional hanboks for the ceremony. The first look was a green-and-gold hanbok with a deep red skirt, designed by Han Eun Hee.

The couple combined two ceremonies: a modern outdoor celebration and a traditional Paebaek ceremony—a Korean wedding custom in which newlywed couples honour their elders, receive marital wisdom, and exchange symbolic blessings.

Musical artist and KPop Demon Hunters fame Ejae, aka Kim Eun-jae, and producer-turned-computer programmer Samuel Kim tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Seoul over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Samuel complemented his bride in a classic, custom double-breasted tuxedo crafted in Loro Piana fabric by New York’s Bhambi's Custom Tailors.

For their Christian wedding, the bride wore a custom tulle gown by Danielle Frankel. The dress featured a strapless neckline, asymmetric pleating across an elongated bodice, a bubbled hem, and a nude chiffon layer that added an airy, ethereal feel. She completed the look with a veil featuring a long train and sentimental heirloom jewellery passed down from her grandmother.

She also wore another hanbok look for an indoor celebration with friends: a breezier one in lavender and butter-yellow shades. According to Ejae, the tulle ensemble helped her easily spend some time with guests after being on stage.

Meanwhile, for the reception, she slipped into a custom, body-skimming chiffon design by Zac Posen, featuring an ethereal, sparkling look and a long train that created a magical effect. She styled the ensemble with diamond earrings, a slick-back top bun, and striking glam.

The wedding venue Ejae and Samuel exchanged vows at Stage 28, a venue that holds special meaning for the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter. Stage 28 stands on the former residential property of Ejae's maternal grandfather, veteran actor Shin Young-kyun, and is now home to the Shin Young-kyun Arts and Culture Foundation.

“My grandparents lived in the house at the venue when I was a little girl. I spent much of my childhood exploring the garden and walking with my grandfather in the hills behind the house,” she told Vogue.

They chose Seoul as the place to tie the knot, as it allowed them to infuse their heritage into the event. The weekend began with a Paebaek ceremony and a welcome party featuring Korean fusion cuisine. Ejae and Sam exchanged vows on October 17.

Meanwhile, the couple reportedly met for the first time during a music session in May 2017.