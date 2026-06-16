Kriti Sanon reveals how her bold makeover in Cocktail 2 came to life, calls it a ‘never-seen-before version’ of herself

Kriti Sanon has shared an emotional note reflecting on the creative team behind her striking on-screen transformation as Ally in Cocktail 2, crediting the stylists, makeup artists, and director for shaping the character’s bold new identity. Kriti Sanon celebrates teamwork behind Ally's stunning transformation in Cocktail 2. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

In her June 16 Instagram post, the actor highlighted how Ally’s fashion wasn’t just about styling, but about storytelling. She gave special credit to fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, calling her the “woman behind these stunning looks” and praising how Ally’s wardrobe was designed as an extension of her personality rather than just assembled outfits. (Also read: Ameesha Patel stuns at 51 in a glamorous champagne-gold lehenga worth ₹3.2 lakh at Gadar's 25-year celebration. Watch )

Kriti Sanon reflects on her transformation as Ally in Cocktail 2 “Ally taught me that hot and beautiful aren’t an either/or. They are a collab,” Kriti shared, adding that the character is “liberated, free-spirited, no judgement, unhinged and beautifully chaotic,” which is reflected strongly in her fashion choices.

She also appreciated associate costume stylist Sukriti Grover for her hard work in building Ally’s visual journey, along with her hair and makeup team Aasifa Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, who helped create the character’s now-iconic beachy, sun-kissed look.

Kriti further thanked the film’s director Homi Adajania, calling him the “mastermind” who made Ally “so cool and effortless,” and noted how the character drew inspiration from his personality.