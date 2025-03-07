Kurtis under 500: Fashion on a budget? These stylish kurtis say ‘challenge accepted’

Who says fashion has to cost a fortune? With these stunning kurtis under Rupees 500, you can look effortlessly chic without making your wallet cry. These kurtis prove that style doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. From vibrant prints to elegant solids, they bring the perfect mix of comfort and class, without burning a hole in your pocket! Kurtis under ₹ 500: Fashion on a budget? These kurtis say ‘challenge accepted’(AI Generated)

These budget-friendly beauties ensure you always have something trendy to wear, no matter the occasion. So, refresh your wardrobe, flaunt your fashion sense, and let people wonder how you always manage to slay on a budget. Because looking good should never come with a price tag you regret.

Stylish kurtis under ₹ 500:

A floral fantasy that you can wear! This kurti is where comfort meets effortless style. Made from pure cotton, it keeps you breezy all day long. With delicate pin tucks adding a touch of sophistication, this kurti is perfect for brunch dates or casual outings. Pair it with your favourite leggings or palazzos for a charming look.

Why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? The DHANOTA Printed Pure Cotton Kurti brings vibrance to your wardrobe with its beautiful ethnic prints. Crafted with love from soft cotton, this kurti is perfect for those who value both style and comfort. Rock it with jeans or a churidar, and you're ready to make heads turn.

Bold, beautiful, and breezy; that's the Soch Printed Tunic for you! Designed for the modern woman who loves a touch of tradition, this tunic features exquisite prints that add just the right amount of oomph. The relaxed fit makes it your ultimate companion for workdays or festive occasions. Pair it with leggings, jeggings, or even a statement belt to take your style game up a notch.

Earthy tones, intricate ethnic motifs, and a flattering fit; this piece is a showstopper! The pure cotton fabric ensures breathability, while the stunning patterns make it an instant wardrobe favourite. If you’re off to a cultural event or just embracing your inner desi diva, this kurti will always have your back. Team it up with oxidised jewellery and a pair of juttis for an effortlessly chic look.

Simplicity at its best! This kurti is designed for those who love timeless elegance. The pin tuck details add an element of grace, making it perfect for both formal and casual settings. Crafted from breathable cotton, it keeps you comfy while looking fabulous. Wear it with trousers for a professional look or with a flowy skirt for a boho vibe. Either way, you’re going to love this one!

Embroidery lovers, rejoice! With delicate threadwork enhancing its charm, this kurti blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style. Perfect for festive occasions, office wear, or casual hangouts, it’s a must-have piece for every wardrobe. Style it with ethnic jewellery, and let the compliments roll in.

A kurti that means business (but make it stylish)! The Mandarin collar adds a smart touch, while the floral prints keep it playful. Be it a client meeting or a weekend getaway, this kurti effortlessly blends into your lifestyle. Just add a pair of chic earrings, and you're all set!

Make a statement with the Indo Era Green & Blue Ethnic Motifs Kurti! The front slit detail adds a contemporary twist to this ethnic wonder, making it perfect for both traditional and fusion looks. Crafted from soft, breathable cotton, this kurti is all about comfort with a dash of drama. Pair it with straight pants or a flared skirt for an effortlessly stylish vibe.

Kurtis are the ultimate wardrobe superheroes because they are stylish, comfortable, and endlessly versatile! If you love floral prints, embroidered details, or ethnic motifs, there’s a kurti for every mood and occasion. So don’t wait and upgrade your collection and embrace effortless elegance today!

More options for you:

Kurtis on a budget: FAQs How do I style a floral printed kurti for a modern look? Pair it with ripped jeans, chunky sneakers, and statement earrings for a chic Indo-western vibe.

Are these kurtis suitable for office wear? Absolutely! Opt for solid-coloured bottoms and minimal jewellery to keep it professional yet stylish.

How do I care for my pure cotton kurti? Hand wash or machine wash on a gentle cycle with mild detergent to maintain the fabric’s softness and print vibrancy.

Can I wear a kurti for festive occasions? Yes! Choose embroidered or motif-printed kurtis and accessorise with ethnic jewellery to make a festive statement.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.