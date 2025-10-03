Kylie Jenner reacts as all eyes are on Kendall Jenner in a completely see-through gown at Paris fashion show: Pics

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner closed the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 show in Paris on October 2, stunning audiences with a daring, barely-there gown. The fashion show showcased Schiaparelli's signature blend of modernity and couture, with designs that highlighted intricate craftsmanship. Also read | Bejewelled Margot Robbie and edgy Dakota Johnson wear naked dresses to rule all the other naked dresses: Watch Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share pictures with sister Kendall Jenner from Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show. (Instagram/ whoismargiela and kyliejenner)

While the collection was both avant-garde and elegant, it was Kendall who stole the show in a naked dress. The bold model's appearance marked a highlight of the show, with her outfit sparking conversations online.

Kendall Jenner closes fashion show in naked dress

Schiaparelli's designs have consistently pushed the envelope, and this collection was no exception. Even Kylie Jenner is a fan of the designer label's new collection and was there to cheer her sister Kendall as she closed the show.

Kendall wowed in an eye-catching black gown with a completely sheer top and skirt with a thigh-high slit made of the same sheer material. She wore it with a black G-string, offering up a masterclass in how to take naked dressing to the next frontier. It seems wearing barely-there thongs underneath sheer dresses is officially becoming ubiquitous among the style set – here's how actors Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson styled the look in September.

Kylie Jenner cheers for sister Kendall

Sitting first row with singer Rosalia in a video posted by Vogue Magazine on Instagram, Kylie could not take her eyes off Kendall as she walked the ramp. She even recorded a clip of her sister's runway walk and posted it on Instagram on October 3.

Showcasing her bond with Kendall and her admiration for the fashion brand, Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself and her sister from the Schiaparelli show. She also posted solo photos of her plunging, body-hugging silver gown from the event.