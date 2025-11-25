Lara Dutta looks radiant in black off-shoulder dress as she steps out with husband Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta recently stepped out with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, for an event and shared pictures of their outing on Instagram. The actor wowed fans with her radiant look and classic black dress. Lara Dutta takes playful dig at husband, Mahesh Bhupathi(Instagram/laradutta)

Lara Dutta jokes about Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi recently attended the launch of The One School, founded by The Narayana Group. At the event, Dutta and Bhupathi posed for photos. Lara wore a black off-the-shoulder dress, embracing the classic black dress silhouette. She gave her hair a natural blowout with smoky eyes and with hint of pink on her lips. She kept her accessories minimal with hoop earrings and opted for black heels.

“Working alongside my husband @mbhupathi is a pleasure…… getting him to smile for a photo though??? That’s a whole different story!!!” Lara wrote on Instagram.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi’s marriage

In 2010, Lara and Mahesh got engaged. A year later, they tied the knot at a ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a Christian ceremony in Goa.

She gave birth to their daughter, Saira Bhupathi, in 2012. Lara won both the Miss Universe 2000 and Miss Intercontinental 1997 pageants. In 2003, she debuted as an actress in Andaaz. She later starred in several commercially successful films, including Don 2, Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Housefull, and Chalo Dilli.

Following a short break, she appeared in the British drama miniseries Beecham House and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the film Bell Bottom. She has since taken on roles in streaming series such as Hundred, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Lara was last seen in the 2021 film Bell Bottom. It starred Akshay Kumar as the lead, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. She is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled Welcome To The Jungle, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

