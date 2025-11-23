Lindsay Lohan turns heads at the FTA Awards 2025 in a figure-hugging velvet gown with a bejewelled bra

Major celebrities were in attendance on Friday night at the Fashion Trust Arabia 2025 awards in Doha, Qatar. The guests included Lindsay Lohan, Gisele Bündchen, and Emma Roberts, among others. The award ceremony was hosted by FTA's co-chairs, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani and Tania Fares. Lindsay Lohan shines in dark velvet gown at FTA Awards(Instagram/lindsaylohan)

Lindsay Lohan turns head in Doha

Lohan, one of the biggest stars in attendance, opted for a “dark brown figure-hugging velvet gown, featuring a bejewelled bra,” according to Daily Mail. The footwear she chose was open-toe, black heels. However, when asked by a reporter what she is wearing, the actor responded, “It’s a secret.” However, she managed to leave a big imprint on the show.

Fashion Trust Arabia Awards winner

As per a report published on the Qatar News Agency’s website, the big winners of the night were Ziyad Albuainain (Evening Wear), Youssef Drissi (Ready-To-Wear), Leila Roukni (Accessories), and Farah Radwan (Jewellery). The award in the Debut Talent category went to Alaa Alaradi and that for the Fashion Tech category was given to Fatema and Dalal Alkhaja, all three being from Bahrain.

Kartik Kumra won the Guest Country Award, as India was the guest nation represented. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Miuccia Prada, and Zuhair Murad took home the Trailblazer Award, QNA reported.

Fashion Trust Arabia, or the FTA, is a non-profit organisation whose role is to promote talent in the field of fashion across the Arab world. According to Vogue Arabia, the winners of the awards will be carried at Harrods and Ounass for one season, giving their works a much-needed, high-profile platform.

Along with that, the winners will also be under a one-year mentorship of the Bicester Collection and will undergo an intensive two-day program in London. The latter is designed in partnership with the British Fashion Council and Brand x Society, Vogue Arabia reported.

Drissi, the winner in the Ready-to-Wear category, will receive an exclusive internship with Huntsman in London to create a capsule collection for the company’s e-commerce platform.

According to its website, FTA is “a non-profit organisation that provides financial support, guidance and mentorships to emerging designers from across the MENA, while also functioning as a platform of opportunity through which talented Arab designers can grow and receive international recognition.”

The FTA Prize was started in 2018, and has since been a pathway for the most talented designers from the region to showcase their talent at the global level. In all, the awards are presented across seven categories. Winners get a great opportunity to step up to the next level.

FAQs

What is FTA?

It is a non-profit organization that provides financial support, guidance and mentorships to emerging designers from across the MENA region.

When were the latest FTA Awards held?

On Friday, November 21.

Who won the Lifetime Achievement Award?

Miuccia Prada.