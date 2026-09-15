Lip gloss sticks: Benefits, how to use them and why they are worth adding to your makeup kit

Lip gloss sticks for glossy and juicy lips (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility If you love the glossy lip look but find traditional liquid lip glosses messy or difficult to carry, a lip gloss stick could be worth trying. Combining the shine of a gloss with the convenience of a lipstick, these products are designed for quick, fuss-free application. They can add a subtle tint, a glass-like finish or a comfortable wash of colour to the lips, depending on the formula.

Unlike conventional lipsticks that usually focus on pigmentation and a defined finish, lip gloss sticks are often formulated to give the lips a smoother, hydrated-looking appearance. Their easy application also makes them a practical option for everyday makeup, especially when you want to refresh your lip colour during the day.

What are lip gloss sticks? Lip gloss sticks are lip makeup products that come in a lipstick-style tube or stick format but offer a glossy finish. Some have a balm-like texture with sheer colour, while others provide more noticeable pigmentation and shine.

Their creamy texture allows them to glide across the lips without requiring a lip brush or applicator. Many formulations also contain emollient ingredients that help the lips feel soft and comfortable.

Benefits of lip gloss sticks

1. Give lips a glossy finish

The biggest appeal of a lip gloss stick is its shine. It can make the lips look smoother and fuller without the need for a separate gloss layer. Depending on the formulation, the finish can range from subtle and natural to high-shine.

2. Easy to apply

A lip gloss stick is convenient for people who prefer quick makeup application. Simply swipe it directly over your lips and blend if required. You do not need a separate brush or applicator, making it useful for touch-ups at work, while travelling or when you are on the go.

3. Often feels more comfortable than traditional gloss

Some liquid glosses can feel sticky, particularly when applied generously. Lip gloss sticks generally have a more solid, creamy texture, although the feel varies between formulas. If you dislike overly tacky lip products, a gloss stick may offer a more comfortable alternative.

4. Can provide hydration and softness

Many gloss sticks have balm-like formulas containing moisturising ingredients such as oils, butters or other emollients. These can help the lips feel softer and prevent the uncomfortable dry sensation that some highly matte lip products can cause.

However, it is important to remember that a lip gloss stick is primarily a makeup product. If your lips are very dry or chapped, a dedicated lip balm may be more suitable for providing intensive moisturisation.

5. Offers a more natural makeup look

Sheer and glossy lip products work particularly well when you want a fresh, understated makeup look. A tinted gloss stick can add just enough colour to make the lips look polished without appearing heavily made up.

It can also complement minimal makeup, such as lightweight base makeup, blush and mascara.

6. Convenient for touch-ups

The lipstick-style packaging makes gloss sticks easy to carry in a handbag or makeup pouch. You can apply them directly from the tube whenever your lip colour starts to fade.

This makes them especially useful for long office days, travel or occasions when you do not want to carry multiple lip products.

7. Can combine colour and shine

Some lip gloss sticks are designed to offer both pigmentation and shine. This means you may not need to layer a lipstick underneath and gloss on top. One product can provide colour while giving the lips a glossy finish.

How to choose the right lip gloss stick When choosing a lip gloss stick, start by considering the finish you prefer. If you want an everyday product, sheer pinks, nudes, peaches and mauves can be versatile choices. For a more defined look, choose a formula with higher pigmentation.

Also check the texture. If you dislike sticky products, look for lightweight, creamy formulas. For dry lips, consider products containing moisturising ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil or other emollients.

The packaging is another practical consideration. A retractable or twist-up stick is generally easier to use and carry than a product that requires a separate applicator.

Are lip gloss sticks worth trying? For anyone who wants the shine of a gloss with the convenience of a lipstick, lip gloss sticks can be a practical addition to a makeup kit. They are easy to apply, convenient for touch-ups and can provide colour and shine in one step.

While they may not replace a highly pigmented matte lipstick for every occasion, they are particularly useful for everyday makeup and fresh, glossy looks. If comfort, convenience and a polished finish are your priorities, a lip gloss stick is certainly worth considering.