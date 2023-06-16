Lisa Haydon and her sister's twinning moment in elegant sarees is how you should be dressing up as a bridesmaid

Actor and model Lisa Haydon is in London to attend her sister's wedding. Lisa and her sister Malika Haydon turned bridesmaids for the special occasion, and their latest look in matching ethnic looks is how you should be dressing up as a bridesmaid for your best friend or sister's wedding. The two ladies draped themselves in beauteous and elegant ruffle sarees from designer Aprita Mehta's collection. Scroll through to see how they styled the traditional yet modern look. Lisa Haydon and her sister look stunning in their bridesmaid looks. (Instagram)

Lisa Haydon twins with her sister for bridesmaid duties

Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her sister, Malika Haydon, dressed in off-white ruffled sarees for their sister's wedding in London. The posts show Lisa and Malika dressed in hand-embellished six yards, boasting of Arpita Mehta's signature design elements, including sequins and mirror work. The two sisters chose minimal styling and makeup to glam up the ethnic attire. You would want to steal some tips from them for the next wedding you attend as a bridesmaid.

Lisa Haydon's saree look decoded

Lisa Haydon's off-white saree features tiered ruffled pleats on the front, a floor-sweeping pallu trailing from her shoulder, intricate rose gold embellishments done on the borders, shimmering sequin work all over the drape, and a semi-sheer dreamy silhouette.

Lisa wore the six yards with a bralette blouse featuring a plunging neckline showing off her décolletage, cropped hem length, mirror and sequin embellishments, and fitted bust. For the accessories, Lisa chose dangling earrings, statement rings, and strappy high heels. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, nude brown lip shade, striking eye shadow, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Lisa's sister complemented her in a matching off-white drape featuring similar tiered ruffled pleats on the front, sequin embroidery all over, and intricate embellishments on the borders in a beige gold hue. A mirror work asymmetric blouse, mang tike, open tresses, and minimal dewy makeup gave the finishing touch.