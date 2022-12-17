Lisa Haydon is the modern-day bride in a stunning red lehenga

Lisa Haydon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual attires to her stunning swimsuits to having a casual day out in the sun, the actor’s fashion diaries are inspo for us. Lisa's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manages to make us drool. Lisa's travel diaries with her family are loved by her fans. The actor keeps setting standards for us with snippets from her personal and vacation diaries. From having an intimate moment during the trip to showing us how to have fun in the right way, the actor is loved and adored.

Lisa, a day back, shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave inspo to all the upcoming brides on how to deck up just right with a touch of sass. The actor played muse to fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and picked a bright red lehenga from the shelves of the designer. Lisa decked up in the red sleeveless blouse featuring red sequin details at the neckline. Featuring a plunging neckline, Lisa’s blouse also came with corset and pleat details. She further teamed her blouse with a long flowy voluminous skirt featuring silver sequin details in vertical strip patterns throughout the skirt. The lehenga showed off her midriff and gave the overall picture a bridal touch. With the pictures, Lisa reflected her desi state of mind in the caption - “Feel so incredibly proud to be Indian lolling around in a lehenga playing hide and seek with my dupatta… and being home. Thank you.”

Lisa further accessorised her look for the day in statement earrings, a statement neck choker and multiple bangles. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures with the interiors of a ruin in the backdrop. In minimal makeup, Lisa aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.